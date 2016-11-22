Guyanese sweep Srefidensi Marathon in Suriname

Guyanese enduring distance running aces, Lionel D’Andrade and Euleen Josiah-Tanner won the male and female overall categories respectively at the Srefidensi Marathon in Suriname over the last weekend.

D’Andrade won in 2:52.27 ahead of two Surinamese, Udenhout Guillermo (2:56.03) and Carlos Felixsdaal (3:07.42), while Tanner outran Sandra Ammersingh (4:08.43) and Guyanese teammate Cyrleen Phillips (4:15.47) respectively with a winning 3:29.38 time.

D’Andrade, who is currently in Guyana but did not compete in last weekend’s South American 10km Road Race Classic, thanked his sponsor Mohamed Khan of Builders Lumber Yard for the continued support for his career.