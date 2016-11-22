GFF / Stag Beer Elite League …Opening day wins for Fruta Conquerors, GDF

-Action continues this Friday at Tucville

Fruta Conquerors and Guyana Defence Force (GDF) coasted to easy wins on opening

day of Season Two of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Stag Beer Elite League which commenced on Sunday, at the Demerara Cricket Club ground, Queenstown.

Fruta Conquerors playing in the feature game against debutant Linden’s Topp XX cruised to a comfortable 3-0 triumph with Jermin Junior firing in a brace, while Kwame LaFleur added the other to complete their tally.

Played before a fair-sized crowd that included Minister of State Joseph Harmon, GFF President Wayne Forde, Vice-Presidents Bruce Lovell and Rawlston Adams, the North East Georgetown-based side took the lead after thirty eight minutes when Junior unleashed a powerful shot from inside the penalty area that settled into the back of the net.

He was back in action two minutes later to finish off a clever move by teammate Eon Alleyne, who weaved into the box, before squaring a pass to Junior who finished past the opposing goalkeeper.

Undaunted by their situation, Topp XX produced a few moments of brilliance with mid-fielder Travis Waterton the chief architect of their attacking forays.

On one such occasion, he uncorked a stinging shot that crashed onto the crossbar, before rebounding into play.

Minutes later, Fruta Conquerors goalkeeper Derrick Carter had to spring into action to tip a ripping free-kick from about 22 yards out delivered by Waterton over the bar.

However, having survived those anxious moments, Conquerors sealed the deal through LaFleur in the 73rd minute after he raced past his marker to fire into the left hand corner of the goal.

Fruta Conquerors secured three points for the victory.

In the first encounter, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) sent an ominous warning to the other teams with a convincing 7-1 win over Victoria Kings.

Sherwyn Caesar’s netted a hat-trick in the 78th, 87th and 90th minutes, while there was one each for Delroy Fraser, Jeffrey Pereira, Olvis Mitchell and Eusi Phillips scored in the 20th, 22nd, 30th and 50th minutes respectively.

Marlis Johnson’s 85th minute strike was the lone response for Kings.

GDF now join Fruta Conquerors on three points to lead the table.

Action in the League resumes on Friday, November 25th at the Tucville ground with another doubleheader.

In the first game at 18:00hrs, Buxton United tackle Monedderlust, while Fruta Conquerors square off against Victoria Kings in the feature clash from 20:00hrs.