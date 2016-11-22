Five to face murder charges for killing Berbice carpenter

-two women to appear in court for offering $4M bribe to cops

Five men are to be charged today for the murder of Berbice carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt, who was beaten to death and dumped on a roadway, allegedly after rejecting the sexual advances of a wealthy overseas-based Guyanese.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum also disclosed that two women are also to face the courts today for allegedly offering ranks from the Major Crimes Unit $4M to suppress evidence in the case.

One of the women is the mother of the US-based man who allegedly ordered Narinedatt’s death, while the other is the sister of one of the suspects.

Blanhum said that one of the five suspects was captured yesterday at Berbice.

The suspects include two youths aged 17 and 18, and known as ‘Bruck Hand’ and ‘Cheese Mouth.’ The ages of the others range from 20 to 49. Some of the aliases were given as “Patchie’, ‘Lloydie’’Rado’ and ‘Zubir.’

Two of the detained men have reportedly already admitted to helping to kill Narinedatt at the behest of a US-based man, who has reportedly returned overseas.

Investigators also have a statement from an eyewitness.

Police also have a statement from a witness who revealed how the men killed Narinedatt and drove a car over his corpse to make it appear that he was a hit-and-run victim.

It is alleged that on the day of the murder, the overseas-based Guyanese had a party at his home, which Narinedatt and a few others attended.

At some point, Narinedatt went to the back of the yard to urinate. The overseas-based Guyanese allegedly came up behind the carpenter and started “feeling him up.”

Narinedatt slapped and ‘chucked’ the man who had accosted him.

The rejected overseas-based Guyanese allegedly then told his friends to kill Narinedatt. He also told the men that he would ensure that they weren’t caught.

Kaieteur News understands that several men then beat Narinedatt at the businessman’s premises. He was then taken to a roadway and beaten until he fell into a drain.

The men then took the carpenter by vehicle to Number 70 Village, Corentyne.

After dumping Narinedatt on the roadway, one of the men drove a vehicle over the carpenter.

The case reportedly took another unusual turn on Friday when one of the prime suspects offered ranks from the Major Crimes Unit $4M to release him. He reportedly indicated that his relatives would bring the money next day.

On Saturday, the mother of the alleged mastermind and the suspect’s reportedly turned up at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary, with the $4M, and were promptly taken into custody.