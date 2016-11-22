Ex-Cop jailed, two others remanded for illegal gun, ammo

…also charged for robbery under-arms, falsifying number plate

By Feona Morrison

Devon Chase, a former policeman who served in the Tactical Service Unit (TSU) for five years, was

jailed for a total of four years and fined $60,000 for an unlicenced gun and matching ammunition he kept in his possession for protection.

Chase, 30, of Lot 27 Hill Street, Albouystown, Georgetown; Frederick Boyce, 32, of Melanie Public Road, East Coast Demerara and Eloy Livan, 28, of Lot 47 Brickdam, Georgetown; were captured by police during a high speed chase on Monday 14, last, at Lamaha and Republic Streets, Newtown, Georgetown.

The former cop and the men were occupants of a heavily-tinted silver grey Toyota Premio, bearing fake registration number HB 7412. The vehicle was pursued by two policemen on motorcycles after the occupants of the vehicle were observed to be acting suspiciously.

According to reports, around 11:00hrs on the day in question, police received information that some men in a car were planning to rob a gas station. Soon after, the heavily-tinted car fitting the description was spotted by ranks from Impact Base. The driver of the car upon seeing the police vehicle reportedly accelerated and eventually led police on a high speed chase in Georgetown. The chase ended after the car crashed, coming to a halt in a ditch.

Calvin Brutus, Commander of Police ‘A’ Division (acting) confirmed that a 9mm Taurus pistol and 10 live rounds were found in the car.

Yesterday, the men appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts just after noon. They were indicated for illegal firearm and ammunition; robbery under-arms and fraudulently imitating

identification marks on a registered motorcar.

They were jointly charged for allegedly having the firearm in their possession when they were not holders of firearms licences on November 14. It was further alleged that they had 10 live rounds of ammunition.

Chase, who was represented by Attorney Bettina Glasford, pleaded guilty to the charge; his co-accused pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate jailed Chase for two years on each charge. However, the prison terms will run currently. He was also fined $30,000 on each charge.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers said that police ranks pursued the vehicle after observing its occupants acting in a suspicious manner. Jeffers said that the car ran off the road and landed in a nearby trench. Chase and the defendants exited. The prosecutor added that a search was conducted on the car and the illegal arms and ammunition were found in the front passenger seat under the dash board.

In a plea of mitigation, Glasford begged the court for leniency pointing to the fact that her client pleaded guilty and did not waste judicial time. She said that Chase is a father of three and boasts an unblemished record.

When asked by the Chief Magistrate if the gun belonged to him, Chase replied in the affirmative and stated that he uses the firearm for his safety because he is a former cop. He told the court he was waiting for transportation after accompanying his father to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to undergo surgery, when he was picked up by policemen.

Chase related that the ranks took him to the car and retrieved the firearm. The ex-cop related that police violated his constitutional rights, alleging that they assaulted him and forced him to sign a statement while in custody.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan advised Chase that an action can be filed against police for the alleged misconduct.

Additionally, Chase, Boyce and Livan are accused of robbing Alvin Ramnarine of $1M, while armed with a gun on November 3, at Eccles, East Bank Demerara. They pleaded not guilty.

Boyce was charged separately for robbing Susankar Narine of $1,058,312, while armed with a gun on June 27, at West Coast Berbice.

He denied the allegation.

Prosecutor Jeffers opposed bail for the men on both robbery under-arms charges citing the nature of the offence and its prevalence in society. The prosecutor also pointed to the fact that a gun was used during the commissioning of both robberies. Jeffers revealed that Boyce was previously convicted but did not state for what offence.

An unrepresented Boyce and Livan petitioned for bail. However, their applications were refused by the Chief Magistrate.

It is also alleged that Livan fraudulently imitated identification mark HB 7412 on a registered motorcar with number HC 7294. He pleaded not guilty.

The trio was remanded to prison and will make their next court appearance on December 13.