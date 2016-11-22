Defending Champions District six and 10 locked in keen tussle for cycling title

By Zaheer Mohamed

Defending champions of the National Schools Cycling Championship, District six Corentyne

are being hard pressed to retain their title as the event got underway yesterday at the National Park. They are closely followed by District 10 Upper Demerara/Kwakwani who are one point behind on 268. The overall title is now largely dependent on the 40km boys Open and the 25km girls Open road races which will be held on Friday.

Yesterday’s events saw outstanding performances from District’s six Whitney Poyer, Balram Narine, Ralph Seenarine, Shenika Teixeira, Cortis Dey, Deancae Welch, Delicia Sarmento, District 10 Jornel Yearwood, B’Yonka Barker, Denzil Huntley and Wakenaam born Cyanna Retemiah of District three West Demerara/Essequibo Islands.

The athletes must be given credit for the efforts despite the absence of a medical personnel at such an important event which didn’t had a public address system to keep the public informed of the events as they unfolded.

The boys 800m U16 was taken by Jerome Stephen of District 13 South Georgetown, while Whitney Poyer of District six captured the 800m girls U16. Esau Lowden of District 10 carted off the 800m boys U14, while his teammate Thersea Spencer grabbed the female equivalent.

Balram Narine gave District Six success once again when they pedaled to victory in the 800m boys Open ahead of District’s 10 Christopher Joseph and Jason Cameron of District 15 New Amsterdam respectively.

Ralph Seenarine of District six edged Denzil Huntley of District 10 to win the 3000m boys U16 while David Hicks of District six powered his way to victory in the 3000m boys U14; Lowden of District 10 took the runner up spot, while Clevon Murray of District seven Bartica finished third.

Jornel Yearwood of District 10 rode to victory in the 3000m boys open; Cortis Dey of District six finished second and Jason Cameron of District 15 placed third.

Cyanna Retemiah of District Three won the 1000m girls U14, while Selena Stephen of District seven placed second and Dayna Roberts of District 14 East Bank Demerara third.

Kevin Reddy of District seven took gold in the 1000m boys U14, while Lowden of District 10 grabbed the silver. Jerome Stephen of District 13 captured the 1000m boys U16 event while Huntley of District 10 finished second and Mark Welcome of District 12 East Georgetown third.

The girls 1000m U16 was taken by Kendra Dunn of District six ahead of Destheney Lewis of District 15. Nyanza Poyer of District six grabbed the 1000m girls U14; Chelcia Sanchara of District 10 placed second while Cyanna Retemiah of District three got third.

The 1000m boys U14 was taken by Omari Walcott of District four East Coast Demerara; Tryston Louisy of District 13 ended in second spot and Kevin Reddy of District seven third. Kevin Monah of District 10 won the 1500m boys U16 ahead of Ronaldo Narine of District 13 and Rokeel Gordon of District six. Narine was successful in the 3000m boys U16.

Shenika Teixeira of District six romped to victory in the 1500m girls open while Olesa McPherson of District 10 took the runner up spot and Saudia De Silva of District four placed third. The 1500m boys open was won by Andrew Hicks of District six; Adealie Hodge of District 11 North Georgetown got second and Christopher Joseph of District 10 finished in third position.

Deancae Welch of District six powered her way to gold in the 400m girls open ahead of Abigale Jeffrey of District 10 and Selena Blair of District 14 in that order. The 2000m boys U14 was taken by David Hicks of District six; Omarie Walcott of District four got second and Clevon Murray of District seven third.

Nynza Poyer of District six took gold in the 2000, girls U14; Cyanna Retemiah of District three got silver and Chelsea Sanchara of District 10 bronze. Denzil Huntley of District 10 won the 2000m boys U16, while Ronaldo Narine of District 13 took the runner up spot and Ralph Seenarine of District six placed third.

Kendra Dunn of District six won the 2000m girls U16 ahead of B’Yonca Barker of District 10 and Allia Roberts of District 13 respectively. The 2000m boys open was taken by Andrew Hicks of District six; Jornel Yearwood of District 10 finished second and Rockwell Smith of District two Pomeroon Supenaam got third.

Shenika Teixeira of District six won the 2000m girls open while Abigail Jeffrey of District 10 and Junisca Blair of District seven finished second and third in that order. Delicia Sarmento of District six won the 800m girls open.

Deancae Welch of District six bagged gold in the 1000m girls open; Kenesha Williams of District five, West Coast Berbice placed second and Alicia McPherson of District 10 third.

The 3000m girls open was won by Shenika Teixeira of District six, Abigail Jeffrey of District 10 got second and Kenesha Williams of District five third.

Cortis Dey of District six won the Unknown Distance event which replaced the Devil takes the hindmost.