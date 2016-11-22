Berbice detectives give statements about alleged murder cover-up

Two Berbice-based detectives yesterday denied that they deliberately covered up the murder

of 26-year-old carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.

The ranks were grilled yesterday after they were summoned to CID Headquarters, Eve Leary. They were still submitting statements late yesterday afternoon.

The detectives had stated that the 26-year-old carpenter, found dead on the Number 70 Village, Corentyne roadway on November 1, was a hit-and-run victim.

But Narinedatt’s relatives had insisted from the inception that he was slain on the orders of an overseas-based Guyanese. They said that they provided details of his slaying to some of the detectives, and even identified the suspects and a vehicle that was used to transport the corpse.

But they said that the detectives failed to question any of the suspects. One detective even asked “where is the evidence?”

At one point, the family members appealed, via Kaieteur News, for Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan’s intervention, after the ranks at Berbice failed to follow up on the leads they had provided.

The truth of the carpenter’s death was eventually exposed after his relatives contacted officials at CID headquarters, Eve Leary, who put the Major Crimes Unit ranks on the case.

Residents and police sources from Berbice have stated that the detectives under scrutiny were closely associated with 27-year-old US-based Guyanese, Marcus Bisram, who has been implicated in the murder.

Kaieteur News is in possession of photographs which show Bisram and some detectives dining at a restaurant. The restaurant is said to be located in New York.

Bisram is said to have feted other senior ranks, including one who provided security for the US-based Guyanese to and from the airport, as well as at Bisram’s private functions.

The multi-millionaire, who is the founder of the Marcus Brian Bisram Foundation, is said to have donated $2M to a Berbice community policing group during his recent visit.

Last April, Bisram, who grew up in Berbice, visited Number 70 Village, Corentyne, and pledged $200M annually to the needy in Berbice. He also pledged to build a home in Berbice for battered women and homeless children.

During a ceremony at the Marriott Hotel last April, Bisram donated $672,000 to five Guyanese students from Tuschen, East Bank, Essequibo.