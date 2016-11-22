Auto Fashion wins Novel Beginner’s Golf Tournament at Lusignan Golf Club

Auto Fashion

raced to the front ahead of Digicel, CIDI and Regal Stationery companies at the Novel Beginner’s Golf tournament held on Sunday at the Lusignan Golf Club.

The representatives of the four participating companies enjoyed a session of competitive and fun golf so much so that one of the rookies felt if he had one week’s practice he would be good enough to challenge last Saturday’s Grand Coastal winner Parmanand Max Persaud, whose brainchild the tournament was.

In addition to Auto Fashion, the companies competing were Caribbean International Distributors Inc, (CIDI); DIGICEL Guyana, who was the major sponsor of the recently concluded 2016 Digicel Guyana Open, Golf Tournament; and Regal Stationery & Computer Centre.

Each company fielded four representatives. The competition was played under a Medal Play Scramble system as follows: Two players from the same company formed a team, and their combined play was used to produce one score. Each of them hit a ball, and of the two balls played the one that landed in the position they preferred was taken as the ball position to be used for the next play. In this way, four players (2 teams) produced only two final scores. The sum of the two scores was used to determine the company’s total performance.The tournament started at about 10:00 a.m. with all players starting from Hole 1, and playing 9 Holes.

At the end of play winners were: 1st Auto Fashion (gross 98); 2nd Digicel (100); 3rd CIDI (104) and 4th Regal (106). (A prize was not awarded to 4th place.) Nearest to the Pin was won by Rajesh Singh of Auto Fashion, who also got a Birdie at that hole! Longest Drive was won by Leon Sewnandan of CIDI.

Captain Chatterpaul Chen Deo congratulated the participants and expressed the Club’s appreciation for the great initiative and drive of Max and Per Persaud in bringing about the tournament. Joaan Deo, recent 2016 Digicel Guyana Open female champion, on behalf of Max and Per Persaud and the participating companies, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be involved in the game and thanked the Club for the support of the members and caddies who came out and were a great help to the participants.