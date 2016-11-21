Trinidadians sweep South American 10km Road Race Classic

By Edison Jefford

Two Trinidadians etched their names in the annals of history yesterday when they dominated the second of the three stage South American 10km Road Race Classic that started on CARIFESTA Avenue and finished at the National Park.

Trinidadian Curtis Cox won his maiden title in the race after several attempts, while Tonya Nero successfully defended her female title. Cox won in 32:48 with Nero cashing in on easy money on a paced 36:14, which is right up there with the best in the world.

Guyana’s Cleveland Thomas (33:24) and Winston Missigher (33:48) managed second and third while Trinidad’s Matthew Hagley (33:58) was fourth and Guyana’s Ornesto Thomas (34:29) rounded out the top five in the Men’s Category.

The race unfortunately was without the presence of winner of the first Suriname stage, Cleveland Forde, who reported an Achilles tendon injury. Forde’s option to not run the race was debated on the basis of him expressing his displeasure of international competition.

Last year Forde was furious with AAG President, Aubrey Hutson for allowing the Peruvians into the race. He placed fourth behind them and a Trinidad-based Kenyan. When Forde learnt that the Peruvians were returning, he went missing from the race yesterday.

Peruvian Yerson Orellana won last year in 31:08 after Forde had dominated the race for years. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) sanctioned event saw a depleted field this year with the Peruvians not returning as promised.

A lead pack that included Guyanese Nathaniel Giddings, Ornesto Thomas, Cleveland Thomas, Tyshon Bentick, Odwin Tudor, Missigher, Mathew Hagley and Cox formed the lead pack of the race up the Rupert Craig Highway.

When the race turned at the University of Guyana entrance on the Highway, both Thomas and Missigher took the lead over Cox for about 10m up to the Sheriff Street and Highway junction where Cox jumped the Guyanese for the lead and never relinquished the advantage heading to the finish line at the National Park.

Cox won the Open category of the race for the first time in several attempts at age 48 years old. It another record for the books that Cox couldn’t help extol even though he claimed that he too is suffering from an injury.

“I ran a race last Sunday which I won but I fell in the race and damaged my toe, so with the pain it was like I was running on one foot. I just tried to bid my time… and about the last 3km I tried to make my move,” Cox said.

In the female competition, Nero led the race from the start and received little challenge from her adversaries. Guyana’s Ashanti Scott finished second in a distance 43:15, while Canada’s Caroline Macisaac (47:17) was third. Alicia Jack (49:10) and Cassie Kirton (50:38) were fourth and fifth in the race to round out the top five yesterday.

The event also had a junior category with Odwin Tudor and Matthew McKenzie taking first and second place respectively for the boys, while Delicia Tinnis won the girls category.