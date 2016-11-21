Tracking device on stolen IPhone leads cops to deportee’s home

Latest update November 21st, 2016 12:55 AM

After serving a lengthy stretch in a US prison for manslaughter and drug trafficking, it appears that it’s back to prison for a 55-year-old deportee.
Blame this on his apparent penchant for crime, and his stupidity in stealing an IPhone with a tracking device.
A police release stated that at about 20:45hrs on Saturday, two Bangladeshi nationals were about to enter their Barclay Street, Goed Fortuin home, when two men, both armed with handguns, relieved them of a Samsung phone,  an IPhone and $185,000.
The robbers escaped in a car.
The IPhone which has a tracking device, led investigators to the deportee’s North East La Penitence home.
He was promptly taken into custody, along with his white Primo car, which is suspected to have been used during the commission of the crime.

