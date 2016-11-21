Latest update November 21st, 2016 12:55 AM

Stage of Champions bodybuilding…Soese Koesa cops Men’s invitational title, Campbell, Gilimo, Levine excel

Nov 21, 2016

By Zaheer Mohamed
Sporting a well chiseled body, Soesa Koesa of Suriname captured the feature Men’s invitational title when the inaugural Stage of Champions Bodybuilding competition was held on Saturday night at theatre Guild, Parade Street, Kingston.

The champions from left Soese Koesa, Milita Gilimo, Shaquille Lavine and Emerson Campbell pose with the prizes. (Photo by Zaheer Mohamed)

Though he was the shortest man on stage, Koesa, Suriname’s number one bodybuilder possessed a well balanced body and gave the fans much to cheer about as flexed his muscles to the music.
Victory for the seasoned athlete who competed in European competitions as well as the Arnold Classic wasn’t as easy as it may appear. He had to withstand rivalry from the likes of his fellow countryman Wendel Setro and Shaquille Levine of Barbados.
However, Koesa’s body was more defined and possessed more mass and he carted off the winning prize of G$250,000. Setro finished second and pocketed G$150,000, Lavine placed third and won $100,000. Anthony Nekrui, Melvin Tolud, Geshaune and Julio Sinclair occupied the other positions in the top seven.
The men’s open was keenly contested, but Levine prevailed over his rivals to take G$100,000 top prize. Anthony Nekrui of Suriname finished second, while Tolud placed third. Malcolm Bennette and Zalim Bacchus both of Guyana got fourth and fifth respectively.
Emmerson Campbell gave Guyana success when he grabbed the Men’s Physique title. His countryman Yannick Grimes took the runner up spot, while Faizel Pinas finished third. Guyanese Caeraus Cipriani, Joryl Moore and Jermain Bacchus completed the top six.
The Miss Bikini contest provided much entertainment as well, with all the athletes looking slick. But Suriname’s Militia Gilimo was voted the winner; she pocketed $G100,000 for her efforts. Shakira Doughin of Barbados placed second, while Suelle Shapperd of Suriname finished third. Janelle Singodjojo of Suriname, Guyana’s Delica Adonis and Adomia Frank carted off the top six in that order.
The competition was sponsored by Fitness Express, Extra Energy Drink, Status Hotel, Space Gym, Kross Kolor Records, Digital Technology, Life Gym, Bodybuilding in Guyana, Venu Shoe Box, Farfan and Mendez, Tandy’s Product, Raul Chin Floral, Arrangement and Gift Shop, Print for Less, New Era Academy, Oswin J Auto Imports, 65 Eight Concept Store, QU Boutique, Total Fitness, Creative Barbershop, V Fitness, L. Mohabir and Son, D. Singh Trucking Service, Prem’s Electrical Store, Salon J, Blue Point Fitness Centre, Bumper to Bumper, Axe Apparel, Fitness Paradise, Frontline Fitness, Steve’s Jewellery, Windjammer Hotel, Atlantic Mining Supply Services, B.M Soat and Seemangal Fitness Centre.

