Latest update November 21st, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

PPP needs to discipline Dharamlall for his unbecoming conduct

Nov 21, 2016 Letters 0

lettersDear Editor;
There has been a call to Opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo “to deal with Dharamlall” and to send a clear signal to party supporters that his behaviour is unacceptable. The editorial was a response to the public outcry against Dharamlall’s nasty attacks against the President on Facebook.
Dharamlall is a PPP Member of Parliament and a former Permanent Secretary and REO, who sits on the Central Committee of the party. When he writes on Facebook he does so under the weight of being both a party leader and an MP.
As a former member of the PPP, I am horrified by what Dharamlall has written, and I feel uneasy by what his supporters have said in defense of his hateful language and their promise to watch his back.
Dharamlall has many skeletons in his cupboard, all of which are known to the PPP leadership yet no tangible action has been taken against him for breach of the party’s Code of Conduct for behaviour that would discredit and hurt the image of the PPP.
The incident where it is alleged that he behaved terribly to an official from the IDB is but only one such outrageous act for which he ought to have been suspended or expelled from the PPP, and recalled from Parliament.
It is true that Mr. Jagdeo has criticized him on this occasion but this is not enough. His attacks on the Speaker of the National Assembly remain condoned by the PPP leadership.
Dharamlall had insulted the Speaker when he posted that Dr. Scotland would go down in history as “the most disgusting speaker” of all times. Mr. Jagdeo is the effective PPP leader.
He should have seen it fit then to clip the wings of Dharamlall. “Dharam” means righteousness but nothing is righteous about the conduct of this party activist in and out of parliament.
Mr. Jagdeo is fond of attacking Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo who had been a PPP leader for several decades. But he should take a leaf from the book of this goodly gentleman who, when faced with the unruly behaviour of one of his regional representatives, fired him summarily.
Another employee who was involved in an altercation with an activist of another party during the local government elections was fired also. I wish to commend those who made the call to Jagdeo for their forthright position and look forward to action being taken against the run-away MP.
Kumar Persaud

More in this category

Sports

Hope hundred in vain as Windies share points

Hope hundred in vain as Windies share points

Nov 20, 2016

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Shai Hope’s maiden one-day hundred proved in vain as West Indies amazingly squandered an ideal opportunity for a second straight win in the Tri-Nations Series, by...
Read More
Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Final…St. Angela’s versus St. Agnes ‘Big Show’ on today

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Final…St....

Nov 20, 2016

Wave of international talent coming for DMW Festival

Wave of international talent coming for DMW...

Nov 20, 2016

FARFAN & MENDES JUNIOR TOURNAMENT 2016…Shomari Wiltshire halts Alex Cheeks good run

FARFAN & MENDES JUNIOR TOURNAMENT...

Nov 20, 2016

Powell leads Hurricanes fight but Jaguars take control

Powell leads Hurricanes fight but Jaguars take...

Nov 20, 2016

Malone guides Floodlight to victory over 4R

Malone guides Floodlight to victory over 4R

Nov 20, 2016

Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival …GCC teams hungry for more success

Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival …GCC...

Nov 20, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • THE POPE AND YOU

    Guyanese love a scandal. They love, even more, concocting one. A Guyanese can speak ill of someone as if they had personal... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch