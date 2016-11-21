Police assist pensioner who lost home during freak storm

The police in Berbice B Division continue to show that there is a human side to the way they do things.

Commander Adonis along with Sub Divisional Officer of Corentyne, Deputy Superintendent Guy Nurse, Community Relations Officer in charge of B Division, Assistant Superintendent Keith Williams and other ranks recently journeyed to the residence of 89-year-old Gladys Fraser.

During the visit the Commander and his team presented the woman with some household items, clothing and food with a pledge to assist further.

Fraser is from Lot 131 Third Street, Alness Village, Corentyne, Berbice, and a freak storm recently destroyed her one bedroom house, which she shared with her pregnant granddaughter and two great grand-children, aged 10 and 18 months.

Persons desirous of assisting the family can contact them on phone numbers 675-2038 and 674-3532.

In a recent interview, Commander Adonis stated that he is willing to work with any community or group of persons in making their lives better.