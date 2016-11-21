Police assist pensioner who lost home during freak storm

Latest update November 21st, 2016 12:55 AM
The police in Berbice B Division continue to show that there is a human side to the way they do things.
Commander Adonis along with Sub Divisional Officer of Corentyne, Deputy Superintendent Guy Nurse, Community Relations Officer in charge of B Division, Assistant Superintendent Keith Williams and other ranks recently journeyed to the residence of 89-year-old Gladys Fraser.
During the visit the Commander and his team presented the woman with some household items, clothing and food with a pledge to assist further.
Fraser is from Lot 131 Third Street, Alness Village, Corentyne, Berbice, and a freak storm recently destroyed her one bedroom house, which she shared with her pregnant granddaughter and two great grand-children, aged 10 and 18 months.
Persons desirous of assisting the family can contact them on phone numbers 675-2038 and 674-3532.
In a recent interview, Commander Adonis stated that he is willing to work with any community or group of persons in making their lives better.
Nov 20, 2016BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Shai Hope’s maiden one-day hundred proved in vain as West Indies amazingly squandered an ideal opportunity for a second straight win in the Tri-Nations Series, by...
Nov 20, 2016
Nov 20, 2016
Nov 20, 2016
Nov 20, 2016
Nov 20, 2016
Nov 20, 2016
In my April 5 column for the year 2006, captioned, “Cuba’s medical assistance to Guyana; how genuine,” I questioned... more
Guyanese love a scandal. They love, even more, concocting one. A Guyanese can speak ill of someone as if they had personal... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s election as President of the United States of America,... more
Another died during the process of childbirth at the Georgetown Public Hospital and I fear that she would not be the... more