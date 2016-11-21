National Schools’ Championships begin today at two venues

Over 1500 student-athletes and teachers from across Guyana will converge in the City to compete in the 56th edition of the National Schools Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships which starts today.

The National Aquatic Centre, the roads and the National Park will be a hive of activities as the students and teachers from the 15 Districts battle for the coveted Champion’s Trophy, medals and one year’s bragging rights.

Today, the wheels get rolling with the cycling races (male and female), the 10km road races (male and female) and the swimming championships.

The 10ks which starts at 6:00am, will commence outside GT&T on CARIFESTA Avenue, proceed to UG road and return to the National Park for the finish.

The bikers and the swimmers will swing into action simultaneously three hours later in the National Park and at the Aquatics Centre.

Tomorrow, the opening ceremony will commence at 10:00am at the National Stadium. This will be followed by the marquee track and field competition.