Latest update November 21st, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

National Schools’ Championships begin today at two venues

Nov 21, 2016 Sports 0

Over 1500 student-athletes and teachers from across Guyana will converge in the City to compete in the 56th edition of the National Schools Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships which starts today.

A physical display during the Opening Ceremony of the National Schools’ Championships last year at the National Stadium.

A physical display during the Opening Ceremony of the National Schools’ Championships last year at the National Stadium.

The National Aquatic Centre, the roads and the National Park will be a hive of activities as the students and teachers from the 15 Districts battle for the coveted Champion’s Trophy, medals and one year’s bragging rights.
Today, the wheels get rolling with the cycling races (male and female), the 10km road races (male and female) and the swimming championships.
The 10ks which starts at 6:00am, will commence outside GT&T on CARIFESTA Avenue, proceed to UG road and return to the National Park for the finish.
The bikers and the swimmers will swing into action simultaneously three hours later in the National Park and at the Aquatics Centre.
Tomorrow, the opening ceremony will commence at 10:00am at the National Stadium. This will be followed by the marquee track and field competition.

More in this category

Sports

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Championship…St. Angela’s two-peat to create history

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Championship…St. Angela’s...

Nov 21, 2016

– West Ruimveldt finish third St. Angela’s created history when they successfully defended their Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Championship after squeezing past neighbours St. Agnes 1-0 in...
Read More
Stage of Champions bodybuilding…Soese Koesa cops Men’s invitational title, Campbell, Gilimo, Levine excel

Stage of Champions bodybuilding…Soese Koesa...

Nov 21, 2016

Trinidadians sweep South American 10km Road Race Classic

Trinidadians sweep South American 10km Road Race...

Nov 21, 2016

National Schools’ Championships begin today at two venues

National Schools’ Championships begin today at...

Nov 21, 2016

FARFAN & MENDES JUNIOR TOURNAMENT 2016…Shomari Wiltshire storms to Category A title as tourney concludes

FARFAN & MENDES JUNIOR TOURNAMENT...

Nov 21, 2016

Max Persaud is champ in keenly contested Grand Coastal Golf Tourney

Max Persaud is champ in keenly contested Grand...

Nov 21, 2016

GBA President, Ninvalle to walk to raise funds

GBA President, Ninvalle to walk to raise funds

Nov 21, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • THE POPE AND YOU

    Guyanese love a scandal. They love, even more, concocting one. A Guyanese can speak ill of someone as if they had personal... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch