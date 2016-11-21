Murder of carpenter…Berbice detectives to be grilled over alleged cover-up

They were given the names of the suspects.

They were told the motive for the killing.

They were even given a description of the car in which the killers transported the body.

But yet two detectives from Berbice failed to check these crucial clues, which would have led directly to the men who murdered Fiyaz Narinedatt, and to the individual who allegedly ordered the killing.

Those detectives will now have to say whether they deliberately covered up a murder that only came to light after the victim’s family appealed to ranks from Georgetown.

A police official confirmed yesterday that the detectives have been summoned to CID Headquarters, Eve Leary today, for questioning.

Residents and police sources from Berbice have stated that the detectives under scrutiny were closely associated with 27-year-old US-based Guyanese, Marcus Bisram, who has been implicated in the murder.

Kaieteur News is in possession of photographs which show Bisram and some detectives dining at a restaurant. The restaurant is said to be located in New York.

Bisram is said to have feted other senior ranks, including one who provided security for the US-based Guyanese to and from the airport, as well as at Bisram’s private functions.

The multi-millionaire, who is the founder of the Marcus Brian Bisram Foundation, is said to have donated $2M to a Berbice community policing group during his recent visit.

Last April, Bisram, who grew up in Berbice, visited Number 70 Village, Corentyne, and pledged $200M annually to the needy in Berbice. He also pledged to build a home in Berbice for battered women and homeless children.

During a ceremony at the Marriott Hotel last April, Bisram donated $672,000 to five Guyanese students from Tuschen, East Bank, Essequibo.

Narinedatt’s relatives had immediately expressed suspicion about his death when his body was found on the Number 70 Village, Corentyne roadway on November 1.

While police had indicated that he appeared to be the victim of a hit-and-run accident, his relatives heard a different story.

An uncle said that he passed this information over to one of the detectives now under investigation.

“From the first day I tell (detective’s name given) we have five suspects and (overseas based Guyanese) make six,” the uncle said. “I even ask (detective’s name given) to check the car (in which the body was allegedly transported). He ask me what proof I got?” The detective allegedly refused to search the vehicle, which has since been impounded, and the alleged mastermind left Guyana shortly after.

It is also alleged that the second implicated detective may have guided one of the murder suspects on how to respond to ranks from the Major Crimes Unit who took over the case.

Narinedatt’s relatives provided the Major Crimes Unit with the names of the two detectives when they travelled to Georgetown to plead with police officials to take over the investigation.

Last week, ranks from MCU obtained a statement from an eyewitness who claims that Narinedatt was slain after rejecting the sexual advances of an overseas-based Guyanese. This beating began at the home of the over-seas-based Guyanese, who was hosting a party.

They also have statements from two men who admitted to killing the carpenter and driving a vehicle over his body to stage a hit-and-run.

The suspects include two youths aged 17 and 18, known as ‘Bruck Hand’ and ‘Cheese Mouth.’ The ages of the others range from 20 to 49. Some of the aliases were given as “Patchie’, ‘Lloydie’’Rado’ and ‘Zubir.’

The investigation took a disturbing turn on Saturday, when the mother of the alleged mastermind and the sister of one of the main suspects allegedly tried to offer ranks from the Major Crimes Unit a $4M bribe. The women were detained and are to be charged.