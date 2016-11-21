Max Persaud is champ in keenly contested Grand Coastal Golf Tourney

Despite the rain earlier in the day the golfers turned up to compete excitedly at the Grand Coastal Hotel & Restaurant of Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara’s Annual Golf tournament on Saturday last. In fact, if anything, the rain helped the ground to be in very good condition for the day’s competition.

And quite a competition it was, with the top five places (only four received prizes) experiencing ties for 1st and 4th place! This was at least the 11th annual tournament of Grand Coastal, rated as “your number one choice for business or pleasure accommodations in Guyana, South America,” which also co-sponsored the recent Guyana Digicel Open 2016.

The golfers fought hard to win, but at the end of the day winners in the Best Net category were:- 1st Parmanand Max Persaud 65/13 ; 2nd Aleem Hussain 65/17; 3rd Richard Haniff 66/15; and 4th Joaan Deo 67/21; 5th would have been Kalyan Tewari 67/14.

As usual the 1st and 4th place winners were decided on their back nine performances over their ties. Honourable mention must be made of Fazil Haniff 68/14; Laksmana Ramroop 69/23; and Patanjalee Pur Persaud 70/16, also in the top bracket. Best Gross was won by Jaipaul Suknanan (78/7) and Nearest to The Pin by Aleem Hussain.

Champion of the day, Max Persaud, said, “My game is now on. It’s a pity it’s too late for the 2016 Guyana Open, but I will be a serious contender for the 2017 Guyana Open.

I had some excellent long drives, and good end games, having to do a 9-ft putt on my last hole in order to win, and I did it!”

Grand Coastal Manager, Mr Ramesh Taykoo, in congratulating the winners, expressed his Company’s delight to be participating in developing golf via the annual golf tournament. He also expressed appreciation for the Grand Coastal staff who came out in support of the Company.

Golf Club President, Oncar Ramroop was high in praise of Grand Coastal who has over ten years given support not only in sponsoring tournaments but in any other way when called upon.

He again highlighted the readiness with which Grand Coastal, at very short notice, co-sponsored the 2016 Digicel Guyana Open.