Maharaja Palace debuts Guyana Restaurant week culinary celebration

Maharaja Palace Restaurant is making its official debut in the Guyana Restaurant Week (GRW) culinary celebration, but the fancy diner situated on the third floor of the Annjees building on Sheriff Street, Georgetown, is no stranger to locals seeking the best in oriental cuisine.

The eatery is the first of its kind to serve authentic Indian and Asian cuisine in Guyana and stands as the proud winner of Trip Advisor’s Certificate of Excellence for four consecutive years.

During a brief interview with Kaieteur News, Restaurant Manager Michael Chattergoon noted that those who feast at Maharaja Palace during Guyana Restaurant week, will get a 15% coupon for their next dining experience there.

Guyana Restaurant Week is a culinary celebration of the best and most delicious restaurants in Guyana.

During the promotion, participating restaurants offer an exclusive menu at a significantly reduced price. Guyana Restaurant Week 2016 is scheduled for November 18- 27.

According to Chattergoon, Maharaja Palace offers not only the best in Asian cuisine, but their hospitality is “second to none.”

“Sometimes a customer may want a particular Indian /Asian dish that‘s not on the menu. We create that dish for them. We never turn people away. We do our best to live up to our name and standard. “

He emphasized that “at Maharaja Palace quality service and hospitality is everything,”

Chattergoon reaffirmed that Maharaja Palace offers a long list of cuisine that cannot be matched, locally.

“We offer the best in Thai dishes, not Chinese,” he stressed adding that the menu is made up of more than 400 dishes from destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and India.

The restaurant offers a number of spicy dishes, including mutton roganjosh, garlic naan, Thai curries, Singapore noodles, the world famous butter chicken and Malaysian mausman, just to name a few.

Maharaja Palace also serves mouthwatering seafood delicacies such as Alaskan lobster, Thai softshell crabs, octopus, kalamari, snow crabs, and Australian lamb.

The kitchen is staffed with the finest international chefs recommended by highly professional restaurant critics.

“Once a guest makes a request, we are happy to prepare it,” he added.

The restaurant is open daily from 11:00 – 11:00 hours.

Maharaja Palace opened its doors on May 28, 2011 in Guyana with the hope of introducing a culinary delight of flavours in fine dining of Indian and Asian food for its patrons. Its palatial decor creates an ambience for an exquisite dining experience with an aura of tranquility.

The restaurant clientele includes top Bollywood singers Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan; Indian soap opera actors and actresses; cricket legends such as Shahid Afridi and the Pakistani team; Jeffrey Doujon, Ricardo Powell; soca monarch “Rupee” and Guyanese WWE superstar Ezekiel Jackson, whom the staff of Maharaja had the privilege of serving in the past.