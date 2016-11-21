Healthy Living Club visits Lower Kara Kara

Once again the Healthy Living Club of Linden has pulled off another successful community outreach.

This time, it was the residents of Speightland, Lower Kara Kara, who benefitted.

Over 200 residents attended the outreach, which was deemed a great success by the Mayor of Linden Mr. Carwyn Holland, who spoke about the great work that members of the Club are doing for the community. He encouraged others to do the same in an effort to make District 10 a healthier community.

The Club handed over donations they received from the US Embassy Humanitarian Assistance Program Guyana and from residents of Linden.

Mrs. Stephen Stosberg, Head of the Humanitarian Assistance Program Guyana (HAP), congratulated the founder of the Healthy Living Club, Registered Nurse Colwyn Allen and his team, for their community service and continuous effort towards helping others.

The HAP (Guyana) is committed towards assisting the club in such ventures.

The residents received clothing, school supplies, and footwear.

The medical outreach provided residents with glucose testing and blood pressure monitoring, while group members entertained the children with stories.

A health talk was conducted by Dr Couchman who spoke with elders about diabetes and foot care and venous circulation problems of the lower extremities. He also educated them on warning signs associated with these diseases.

Demonstrations were conducted by student nurses attached to the Charles Roza School of Nursing.

Some of the residents had to be referred to the Hospital and Health Centres to monitor their blood pressure and for follow-up treatment.

A participant stated that she and her family were grateful for what the Healthy Living Club is doing and they hope that many other persons would come on board and support this venture.

Student nurse, Shonetta Nurse, said she volunteered her time with the Club because she has a passion for helping persons in need. For this same reason, she chose to be a nurse.

She stated that volunteering is not all about work, and disclosed that it is fun once you can manage.

“A good sense of humour is needed, because at the end of the day we are making a difference in the lives of people. The club members are one big family and the trips bring us together as one, on every trip you get to learn something different.”

Nurse mentioned that she is grateful for the opportunity which gives her the chance to share her experiences with others.

“At the end of the day myself and colleagues will be able to better ourselves in our profession as nurses.’’

The Club aims at promoting health and well-being for its members through outreaches and health talks, and its members are calling on persons to be more health conscious.

The residents were informed to take full responsibility of their health because the wealth of the Nation is the Health of its people.

Colwyn Allen stated that in each area that the Club visited, they established small clubs so that follow-ups checks can be done regularly.

The Healthy Living Club began services in Linden on July 2, and since then the club has been conducting numerous outreaches across District 10 with the help of doctors, student nurses, business enterprises.

The group is aiming to interact with as many persons as possible.

The next community outreach is scheduled for December 3 in Kwakwani.