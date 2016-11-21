GBA President, Ninvalle to walk to raise funds

President of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle may have a date with destiny shortly when he attempts a one hundred mile walk in bid to raise funds to send a team of boxers and officials to the Caribbean Development championship in Barbados.

Ninvalle said yesterday that a decision was made to do the walk as sponsorship was slow in coming and Guyana, being a central figure in Caribbean boxing needed to be represented at the championships.

The walk will start in Berbice on Friday December 2 and conclude in Georgetown on Sunday December 4.

Donations would be sought from the general public and corporate Guyana. The walk has already generated interest as Seon Bristol of Briso Promotions yesterday pledged one thousand dollars for every mile Ninvalle completes.

Contacted for a comment, the New York based Bristol commended Ninvalle for his dedication to the sport. “I don’t think that I have ever seen any sport administrator risk his personal health for such a cause. I am overwhelmed by this and have pledged my support. It is my hope that others would see the need to follow suit,” Bristol said.

The Guyana Olympic Association last week handed over a cheque for five hundred thousand dollars to the GBA, but the association needs another two million dollars to get the team of 13 boxers, five referee/judges and three coaches to Barbados. Guyana hosted the first Caribbean Development tournament last year when 13 countries participated. An additional four countries are expected in Barbados.

Boxers have been going trough paces at the Andrew Lewis gym in Albouystown under coach Sebert Blake, Clifton Moore, Adrian Thomas, Wincell Thomas and Technical Director Terrence Poole.

Ninvalle is no stranger to such activities. In November 1994 himself and amputee William France took 48 hours to conqueror 100 miles. The general public is being encouraged to lend support to Mr. Ninvalle in his quest.