Fire destroys electronics outlet

An afternoon fire partially destroyed a two-storey building at Lot 141 Regent Street, Georgetown, leaving business owners with millions in losses.

The fire which reportedly started around 15:00hrs yesterday, destroyed iConnect, a cell phone and electronics store, located on the lower flat at the eastern end of the building. Several electronic items, including cellular phones, printers and computers were destroyed.

Persons were seen assisting the owner of the store Avinash (only name given) with packing several bags containing damaged electronics into the trunk of two cars.

A Western Union Outlet is located on the upper flat of the building, while the Lindo Star Wholesale and Retail is on the lower flat.

While nothing in the store was burnt, several articles, inclusive of clothing and footwear, were damaged during attempts to douse the flames.

“The fire ain’t burnt nothing in here. All of them clothes and shoes and bags and them other things get soak from the water them man use to put out the fire,” an official from the Lindo Store said.

She added that they are hoping to clean up the store and have things back to normal before the end of the week. The woman estimated losses at millions.

This was also the case for the Western Union Outlet, as the section it occupied was also sodden.

An eyewitness said that the fire, reportedly of electrical origin, started in the eastern section of the building.

However, quick action by the Guyana Fire Service prevented the fire from engulfing the building and spreading to other businesses.

When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, firefighters, with the use of a fire tender, had already managed to contain the blaze, while other fire officials set up barricade around the building.

This publication was told that there were several attempts by persons to steal articles from the building, specifically from the electronic store. However, they were thwarted by ranks from a mobile police patrol.

This is the second business place reportedly to have been destroyed by fire this year. In August, the Raj’s wholesale and Retail store at the corner of Avenue of the Republic and America Street became engulfed in flames. It took firefighters some 45 minutes to contain the blaze as the four-storey building had many grills and steel plates which hindered firemen from gaining access.