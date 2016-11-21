FARFAN & MENDES JUNIOR TOURNAMENT 2016…Shomari Wiltshire storms to Category A title as tourney concludes

The curtains came down on the Guyana Squash Association in collaboration with its number one corporate sponsor Digicel’s annual Farfan & Mendes Junior Squash Tournament which was held at the Georgetown Club Inc. squash courts.

Play continued on day 5 with final matches in all of the categories being contested.

In category A Shomari Wiltshire was matched up against Taylor Fernandes. Shomari was unbeaten coming into today’s match but Taylor was looking to secure a win against him. Shomari won the first game 11 – 6, took the second game 11 – 5 and then won the third game 11 – 6 to win the match by three games to love. In the other match in this category Alex Cheeks had to work surprisingly hard to overcome the challenge of Anthony Islam. Alex won a close first game 13 – 11, but then easily won the next two games, 11 – 3, 11 – 4.

In category B Rebecca Low was up against Makeda Harding. Coming into the match today Rebecca was unbeaten but Makeda had lost to a much improved Samuel Ince-Carvalhal. Rebecca won the first game 11 – 5, but then seemed to lose her aggression as Makeda won the second game 11 – 4. Makeda won the third game 11 – 5 and then closed out the match with an 11 – 7 win in the fourth game. In the match – up between Gianni Carpenter and Maya Collins, Gianni prevailed in three close games, 12 – 10, 11 – 9, 11 – 8.

In category C Michael Alphonso who was unbeaten coming into his match today against Demetrius De Abreu ensured that he would remain that way as he won the match in four games. Michael won the first game 11 – 5, but lost the second game 9 – 11. He however bounced back to win the third game 11 – 8 and then won the fourth game 11 – 7. In the match between siblings Lucas and Ethan Jonas, younger brother Ethan was victorious winning in three straight games, 11 – 5, 13 – 11, 11 – 9.

In category D where the matches had been extremely close today proved to be no exception. Madison Fernandes was coming up against Kirsten Gomes. This was a virtual final as both girls had won all of their previous three matches. Madison won a close first game 12 – 10, but Kirsten bounced back to take the second game 11 – 7. Madison then won the third game 11 – 6, but Kirsten rebounded to take the fourth game 11 – 5. The fifth game was close throughout with neither of the two players having more than a two point advantage. It was two all, then five all, then nine all, then ten all, but then Madison won the next two points to record a well deserved victory. In the other match in this category Aliyah Persaud defeated Jason Gomes 11 – 9, 9 – 11, 11 – 4, 11 – 6.

Prizes were presented to the winners by Mrs Karen Gomes a representative of the sponsors Farfan & Mendes.

Results in each of the categories were as follows.

Category I

Noah Rahaman beat Grant Fernandes 11-8, 4 – 11, 11-5

Dhiren Persaud defeated Aishani Persaud 15 – 13, 6 – 11, 13 – 11

Malia Maikoo beat Joshua Verwey Saul 11-7, 8 – 11, 11 – 8

Category H

Elan Rahaman beat Rayden Persaud 11- 9, 5 – 11, 11 – 3

Rayad Boyce beat Lucas Persaud 12 – 10, 11 – 9

Category G

Jahcinta Adams beat Isabella Ramjohn 11 – 5, 11 – 8

Teija Edwards beat Beau Fernandes 16 – 14, 11 – 9

Category F

Liam Carpenter defeated Chad De Abreu 11 – 5, 11 – 9

Nicholas Verwey beat Shiloh Asregado 11 – 8, 11 – 6

Louis da Silva defeated Mikhail Persaud 11 – 8, 11 – 9

Category E

James Mekdeci beat Zachary Persaud 11 – 3, 11 – 5

Mohyryan Baksh beat Paige Fernandes 11 – 6, 11 – 4

Paige Fernandes beat Haley Carpenter 11 – 8, 11 – 5

Category D

Madison Fernandes beat Kirsten Gomes 12 – 10, 7 – 11, 11 – 6, 5 – 11, 12 – 10

Aliyah Persaud beat Jason Gomes 11 – 7, 9 – 11, 11 – 4, 11 – 6

Category C

Ethan Jonas beat Lucas Jonas 11 – 5, 13 – 11, 11 – 9

Michael Alphonso beat Demetrius De Abreu 11 – 5, 9 – 11, 11 – 8, 11 – 7

Category B

Makeda Harding beat Rebecca Low 5 – 11, 11 – 4, 11 – 5, 11 – 7

Gianni Carpenter defeated Maya Collins 12 – 10, 11 – 9, 11 – 8

Category A

Shomari Wiltshire defeated Taylor Fernandes 11 – 6, 11 – 5, 11 – 6

Alex Cheeks beat Anthony Islam 13 – 11, 11 – 3, 11 – 4

Matches were played on Saturday evening and the results were as follows.

Category I

Noah Rahaman beat Joshua Verwey 11 – 4, 11 – 7

Malia Maikoo beat Grant Fernandes 11 – 7, 11 – 6

Category G

Teija Edwards beat Osmond Mack 11 – 8, 3 – 11, 11 – 8

Category E

James Mekdeci defeated Noah Rahaman 11 – 3, 11 – 4

Category D

Kirsten Gomes beat Abosaide Cadogan 8 – 11, 11 – 4, 11 – 8, 6 – 11, 15 – 13

Madison Fernandes defeated Aliyah Persaud 11 – 8, 11 – 1, 11 – 4

Category B

Rebecca Low beat Gianni Carpenter 11 – 8, 7 – 11, 11 – 7, 11 – 6

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal beat Makeda Harding 3 – 11, 11 – 8, 11 – 5, 5 – 11, 11 – 7

Category A

Taylor Fernandes beat Anthony Islam 11 – 7, 11 – 5, 11 – 4

Winners in the respective categories were as follows:

Category A

Shomari Wiltshire – Winner

Alex Cheeks – Second

Taylor Fernandes – Third

Category B

Makeda Harding – Winner

Samuel Ince- Carvalhal – Second

Rebecca Low – Third

Category C

Michael Alphonso – Winner

Ethan Jonas – Second

Demetrius De Abreu – Third

Category D

Madison Fernandes – Winner

Kirsten Gomes – Second

Abosaide Cadogan – Third

Category E

James Mekdeci – Winner

Mohyryan Baksh – Second

Zachary Persaud – Third

Paige Fernandes – Fourth

Category F

Louis Da Silva – Winner

Mikhail Persaud – Second

Nicholas Verwey – Third

Liam Carpenter – Fourth

Category G

Jahcinta Adams – Winner

Teija Edwards – Second

Beau Fernandes – Third

Category H

Elan Rahaman – Winner

Rayad Boyce – Second

Rayden Persaud – Third

Category I

Noah Rahaman – Winner

Dhiren Persaud – Second

Aishani Persaud – Third

Malia Maikoo – Fourth

Kirsten Gomes – Most improved girl

Alex Cheeks – Most improved boy

Madison Fernandes – Most outstanding girl

Michael Alphonso – Most outstanding boy