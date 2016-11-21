EXTRAVAGANT PENSION

It seems that the authority is reneging on its promises it made to the nation during the election campaign. It had promised to be lean and mean, yet it has a cabinet of 27 ministers and has been spending the taxpayers’ money as if there is no tomorrow.

It had also promised to be transparent, but as it turned out, the government is shrouded in secrecy on many issues. It appears that the government’s promise to reduce crime and corruption, create jobs and provide a better life for all have been placed on the back burner. And its efforts to unify the nation, develop and diversify the economy, reduce the national debt and improve production have stalled.

In the midst of a struggling economy, the cabinet has given themselves a 50 percent increase in salaries but has offered a meager 10 percent to public servants. Although criticisms of the 50 percent increase by the public were overwhelming, they were ignored by the government, yet it prides itself on fairness and integrity. As if that was not insulting enough, the nation has learned that the government will table a Bill in Parliament next week that will give former Prime Minister Hamilton Green a pension of $1.4M per month, which is equivalent to the salary of the current Prime Minister.

Mr. Green, who served as Prime Minister from 1985 to 1992, will receive the benefits which former presidents are entitled, that is free electricity, water, telephone and internet services, office staff, chauffeurs, body guards and duty free concessions.

This multi-million dollar pension package which the opposition dubbed as the “vulgar raping” of the treasury, will cost the taxpayers roughly $22 million annually.News of the legislative pension package surfaced earlier this week when the National Assembly released its Order of Business for its next sitting.The reasoning behind the Bill is to provide a pension, benefits and other amenities to the former Prime Minister in order to enable him to live up to the high ideals of the office he once occupied.

It should be noted that Mr. Green is already receiving a pension, other luxuries and a package from City Hall which includes guards, maids, etc. However, the Bill that is due in Parliament on Monday clearly states that the pension Mr. Hamilton Green is currently receiving since retirement shall be discontinued effective November 30, 2016 in order for him to receive the larger pension package.

In fairness to and respect for Mr. Green, it is not the position of this editorial to take a position on the issue. It will categorically state that Mr. Green is entitled to whatever pension is due to him, but it has questioned the timing of it.

It is without question that there are many important issues affecting the welfare of the people, especially the poor, children and the elderly, who are in dire need of financial help but are told the resources are not available.

And with all the problems facing the country, the government has decided to use its scarce resources to finance a huge pension package for Mr. Green who many believe has plenty to live on. Being the current chairman of the Central Planning and Housing Authority, one can only speculate that the government has decided to take care of the old guards.

But this is being done at a time when the economy is struggling, prices and demands for the country’s commodities are declining, and by those who promised a lean and clean government. When in opposition, this government had criticized the pension package of former President Jagdeo and the salaries and the benefits of ministers in the last administration as being too extravagant.

They have accused the former PPP ministers of living a Cadillac lifestyle in a donkey cart economy. They have also reduced the benefits of Mr. Jagdeo but have increased the benefits and salaries for 27 Ministers, three Vice Presidents, the Prime Minister and the President. This is not only hypocritical but is also revolting to the public.