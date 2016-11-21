Death of elderly female pedestrian…Causing death charge recommended for senior cop, but where is the file?

Latest update November 21st, 2016 12:55 AM
Weeks after the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recommended that an Assistant Superintendent of Police be charged with causing the death of 65-year-old Anmanie Deonarine, mystery surrounds the whereabouts of the file on the case.
It was three Fridays ago that an official from the DPP’s office told Kaieteur News that a file has been returned to the police with instructions that the ASP Jermaine Grant be charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Kaieteur News had reported in its October 11 edition that the file was first sent to the Acting Crime Chief for revision before being sent to the DPP.
In seeking an update on the matter, a police official directed Kaieteur News to Commander of D Division, Leslie James. However, the Commander told Kaieteur News late last week that he does not have the file.
According to reports, Deonarine, a mother of three, was pushing a bicycle east along the Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara public road, when a car, PRR 4446, driven by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, veered further south and struck her.
She succumbed at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.
A police release stated that the rank, who was stationed on the West Demerara, was relieved of his duties.
The release also stated that a breathalyzer test was conducted on the officer by the Traffic Chief himself and no trace of blood alcohol was recorded.
