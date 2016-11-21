Boy, 16, stabs lover’s husband to death

– after victim allegedly tried to run him over with car

A 16-year-old boy is now in custody after he allegedly stabbed the husband of his 26-year-old lover to death during a confrontation on Saturday night at Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

Intiaz Ally, 23, an excavator operator, of Lot 121 BB Eccles, East Bank Demerara, was allegedly stabbed in the neck with a ‘Rambo’ knife, when he attacked the teen, who was walking with Ally’s reputed wife. He succumbed shortly after being taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Police said that Ally’s reputed wife and the teen, who was riding a bicycle were heading home, when Ally struck down the suspect with motorcar PSS 2435.

The teenager tried to escape but Ally began to kick and punch him. The lad, who was carrying his lover’s handbag at the time, allegedly whipped out a 10-inch ‘Rambo’ knife from the bag, and stabbed Ally to the neck.

He collapsed and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) by a friend, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect is in police custody and the alleged murder weapon was retrieved.

Reports reaching this newspaper indicate that Ally became angry after being told that his reputed wife and the young boy were having a relationship. It is reported that Ally upon seeing the young man walking alongside the woman accelerated the car and struck down the lad.

The woman has denied having a relationship with the teen and claimed that they were just friends. She said that the suspect would normally visit the internet café where she works. She stated that the teen would wash her reputed husband’s car.

“After we close off I put money, computer and everything in the bag. So the boy (suspect) collect the bag from me. He was riding and I went walking.”

She recalled someone shouting “look Intiaz coming”. “So I tell them pull in the corner cause when that boy drink he has no self-control. I tell the boy (suspect) don’t worry with he, he gone calm down to he sense.”

The woman recounted that Ally punched the boy about four times, after knocking him down with the car and she began screaming for them to stop.

“I coulda swear that boy punch he. I didn’t know is bore he bore he (Ally).”

But the mother of the teenager insisted that her son and the older woman began a relationship over four months ago. She told Kaieteur news that the woman would come at her Hassan Street, Eccles home in a car to visit her son. She said that her son told her that he loved the woman and would sometimes sleep over at her home. The woman related that her son recently told her that Ally had gone in the interior to work and that he would physically abuse his spouse. The son also told her that Ally had beaten his wife and “taken back the car.”

The teen would allegedly sometimes sleep at the lover’s home when her reputed husband was “in the bush.”

The boy’s mother added that she warned her son on numerous occasions to end their relationship.