Latest update November 21st, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Boy, 16, stabs lover’s husband to death

Nov 21, 2016 News 0

– after victim allegedly tried to run him over with car

A 16-year-old boy is now in custody after he allegedly stabbed the husband of his 26-year-old lover to death during a confrontation on Saturday night at Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

Intiaz Ally and his spouse

Intiaz Ally and his spouse

Intiaz Ally, 23, an excavator operator, of Lot 121 BB Eccles, East Bank Demerara, was allegedly stabbed in the neck with a ‘Rambo’ knife, when he attacked the teen, who was walking with Ally’s reputed wife. He succumbed shortly after being taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Police said that Ally’s reputed wife and the teen, who was riding a bicycle were heading home, when Ally struck down the suspect with motorcar PSS 2435.
The teenager tried to escape but Ally began to kick and punch him. The lad, who was carrying his lover’s handbag at the time, allegedly whipped out a 10-inch ‘Rambo’ knife from the bag, and stabbed Ally to the neck.
He collapsed and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) by a friend, but was pronounced dead on arrival.
The suspect is in police custody and the alleged murder weapon was retrieved.
Reports reaching this newspaper indicate that Ally became angry after being told that his reputed wife and the young boy were having a relationship. It is reported that Ally upon seeing the young man walking alongside the woman accelerated the car and struck down the lad.
The woman has denied having a relationship with the teen and claimed that they were just friends. She said that the suspect would normally visit the internet café where she works. She stated that the teen would wash her reputed husband’s car.
“After we close off I put money, computer and everything in the bag. So the boy (suspect) collect the bag from me. He was riding and I went walking.”
She recalled someone shouting “look Intiaz coming”. “So I tell them pull in the corner cause when that boy drink he has no self-control. I tell the boy (suspect) don’t worry with he, he gone calm down to he sense.”
The woman recounted that Ally punched the boy about four times, after knocking him down with the car and she began screaming for them to stop.
“I coulda swear that boy punch he. I didn’t know is bore he bore he (Ally).”
But the mother of the teenager insisted that her son and the older woman began a relationship over four months ago. She told Kaieteur news that the woman would come at her Hassan Street, Eccles home in a car to visit her son. She said that her son told her that he loved the woman and would sometimes sleep over at her home. The woman related that her son recently told her that Ally had gone in the interior to work and that he would physically abuse his spouse. The son also told her that Ally had beaten his wife and “taken back the car.”
The teen would allegedly sometimes sleep at the lover’s home when her reputed husband was “in the bush.”
The boy’s mother added that she warned her son on numerous occasions to end their relationship.

More in this category

Sports

Hope hundred in vain as Windies share points

Hope hundred in vain as Windies share points

Nov 20, 2016

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Shai Hope’s maiden one-day hundred proved in vain as West Indies amazingly squandered an ideal opportunity for a second straight win in the Tri-Nations Series, by...
Read More
Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Final…St. Angela’s versus St. Agnes ‘Big Show’ on today

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Final…St....

Nov 20, 2016

Wave of international talent coming for DMW Festival

Wave of international talent coming for DMW...

Nov 20, 2016

FARFAN & MENDES JUNIOR TOURNAMENT 2016…Shomari Wiltshire halts Alex Cheeks good run

FARFAN & MENDES JUNIOR TOURNAMENT...

Nov 20, 2016

Powell leads Hurricanes fight but Jaguars take control

Powell leads Hurricanes fight but Jaguars take...

Nov 20, 2016

Malone guides Floodlight to victory over 4R

Malone guides Floodlight to victory over 4R

Nov 20, 2016

Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival …GCC teams hungry for more success

Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival …GCC...

Nov 20, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • THE POPE AND YOU

    Guyanese love a scandal. They love, even more, concocting one. A Guyanese can speak ill of someone as if they had personal... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch