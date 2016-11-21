Amin, Chaves, Black & Kissoon earn top spots at Shokoguy 2016 National Karate Tournament

Euphoria filled the National Gymnasium last Saturday November 12th, when Shotokan Karate-do of Guyana – National Park (ShokoGuy) hosted their annual National Karate Tournament. The tournament commenced at 13:30 hours and was officially opened by 4th Dan – Chief Instructor Sensei Christopher Chaves.

In his opening remarks, he encouraged that all participants must endeavor to do their best, allowing good sportsmanship like conduct and camaraderie to prevail. He also emphasized that the tournament is the culmination of all the training sessions they would have undergone, and will allow the competitors to test their skills in a controlled environment such as this annual national tournament. He also added, that this tournament sets the stage for the competitors who perform outstanding to be selected to represent Guyana at the International Shotokan Karate Federation Goodwill Camp and Tournament to be held in June 2017 in Philadelphia, USA.

As the tournament got underway, the competitiveness was clear throughout the divisions, as noticeably, all the competitors were eager to ink their names in the top place to be secure their spot on next years’ US team. From the 5 to 6 year old Kata & Kumite division to the teenagers division to the adults division, the competitiveness was consistent.

There were several highlights of this tournament. Among those were the adult black belt Kata and Kumite contest. In the 1st round of the Kata contest, back to back champion Shaqueel Amin performed advance kata –Kanku-Shoearning 19.1 points. His keen contestant Prince Roberts performed Sochin and eased passed him with his performance, earning 19.5 points. However, in the 2nd round, Amin came back to win when he performed Unsu (kata) earning 19.4 points over Prince Roberts who performed Kata Gojushiho earning 18.9 points. Prince also sustained a 0.1 point deduction for a technical flaw, and this denied him 1st place. Abdul Kellman placed 3rd with 36. 6 points.

For the same division, the Kumite contest was also closely contested. Amin and Roberts held a draw after the first 3 minutes of free sparring. Subsequent to their draw, a 1 minute extension was allowed, and Amin was able to score first with a reverse punch to move to the next round. In that bout, he competed against challenger Abdur Kellman and was able to dispense of him to claim Kumite top spot as well.

Another major highlight of this tournament was the featured demonstrations done by the reigning Guyana Kata & Kumite Champion team: Randolph Singh, Shaqueel Amin, and Prince Roberts. Combined the performed a picturesque display of the Kata Tekki Shodan followed by a related Bunkai (the application for this Kata) which the spectators got to witness first hand. Amin, then got to demonstrate the power of basic karate techniques by breaking solid 1X12 boards using his bare hands and feet.

In solicited feedback, many of the parents and spectators present expressed satisfaction with the organization of the tournament and how the students conducted themselves.

Sensei Chaves in his closing remarks recognized all who participated and made clear that they all were winners despite placements. He stated, that win or lose, they all can take away something from each other’s performance. He then commended his officials/judges – Sensei Neville Holder -4th Dan, Sensei Marvin Singh-3rd Dan, Sensei Marlon George-2nd Dan, Sempai Randolph Singh-1st Dan and Sempai Samuel Arjoon-1st Dan for officiating at the level they did. Sensei Chaves held the position as the chief judge for the tournament.

He also expressed thanks to their corporate sponsors, the organizing committee of the National Sport Commission for use of the Gymnasium, parents and supporters.

He highlighted that the organization’s focus now is on preparing students for their upcoming grading exercise on Saturday December 10th.