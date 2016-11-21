AFC satisfied with Govt’s efforts to combat crime

The Alliance for Change has expressed support for government’s efforts to address the crime situation in Guyana.

At the party’s bi-weekly press conference held on Friday, AFC Vice-Chairman and Prime Minister of Guyana, Moses Nagamootoo said that his party recognises the government’s initiatives activated by the coalition government through the Ministry of Public Security and the Guyana Police Force to more aggressively combat crime and road fatalities.

“The party was especially pleased at the on-going joint services operation to quash the credible threat to Guyana’s national security, which was uncovered a week ago.”

According to Nagamootoo, those who are responsible for orchestrating these threats should immediately desist. He urged the government to condignly deal with any entity or individual who seeks to compromise or destabilize democracy in Guyana.

“The AFC commends these initiatives by the Coalition Government and looks forward to the further reduction in the crime statistics and a slowing of the numbers of accidents on our roadways.”

There has been much criticism about the public security sector and its efforts to curb criminal activity which for some, seems to be rising.

As recent as Wednesday Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo had said that he believes the government is not doing enough to combat crime. He said that the country has seen a spate of criminal activities.

According to Jagdeo, this is met with denial from the government and comparisons between the period that the PPP/C was in office, rather than by solutions.

However, at a recent press conference Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine had used crime statistics from the years 2002 to 2007 to inform critics that crime is not at its worst in Guyana.

He had said that persons peddling the view that crime is indeed at its worst are trying to fool the citizens of this country.

Ramnarine informed the media that there has been a 17 per cent decrease in serious crime when compared to the same period last year. He said that there were 2700 cases of serious crime reported as of October 29 last when compared to 3263 reported cases in 2015.

One hundred and nineteen persons have been killed for the year so far as opposed to 149 people last year. He also gave statistics on robbery under arms, saying that there were 638 reported cases for this year whereas in 2015 there were 670.

He said, “For robbery with violence, there were 79 cases this year against 115 for the same period last year, with a 19 per cent clear up.”