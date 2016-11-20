Unique opportunity opens up for Georgetown at ‘Nationals’

For the first time in the history of the National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and

Track and Field Championships, Georgetown will have a unique opportunity to sweep the three top spots at the event since its inception in 1959.

Once upon a time, Georgetown competed as a single unit and during that period won 12 titles. Since then, Georgetown was divided into three Districts in 1980: North (District 11), South (District 13) and East (District 12) Georgetown with North going onto win 14 Championships while South and East have yet to win any.

In addition, both South and East Georgetown have struggled tremendously, only finishing inside the top five on a few occasions.

However, last year was the first year in the history of the Championships that the three Georgetown teams finished inside the top four teams at the conclusion of the National Schools’ Championships – a feat that flew under the radar.

North finished second while East and South finished third and fourth respectively while Upper Demerara/Kwakwani (District 10) won the overall title.

South and East Georgetown have now positioned themselves for a possible Georgetown top three sweep along with North but District 10 will have plenty to say about that once the competition gets underway on Monday with Cycling at the National Park and Swimming at the National Aquatics Centre.

Both South and East have done tremendous work to catch up with North Georgetown and now have the chance to the improbable, projecting Georgetown dominance at the National Schools’ Championships in a way never seen before.

However, with District 10 at the top of the mountain, all three Georgetown teams will have to pull off a major upset to slide Linden all the way to fourth or at least a joint third with one of the City teams.

The three Georgetown teams combined have a lot of fire power with North expected to take the swimming title, while South might grab the teacher’s championship but East Georgetown is the underdog of the three.

East Georgetown have good athletes in every department but not enough to win an outright title in any one of the competitions. But such is the dilemma of the task ahead if the Georgetown teams actually hope to achieve a top three sweep.

Nevertheless with time approaching to the start of the event and the official opening ceremony set for Tuesday at the National Stadium, Providence, Georgetown will have to topple the Upper Demerara/Kwakwani squad that is as strong as they come.

The thrill of the chase to achieve the improbable will be a good show to watch. With that in mind, the National Schools’ Championships just received another sub plot to its already ongoing major questions.

Can any other District win the title besides Georgetown and Linden, who have shared that Championship since 1991? Can either North Georgetown or Upper Demerara/Kwakwani claim their 15th title to break the deadlock between the two districts?

These questions will be answered this week. North Georgetown and Upper/Demerara Kwakwani are locked on14 titles apiece and will be in a ding-dong battle for the most Championships in ‘Nationals’ history.