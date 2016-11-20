Powell leads Hurricanes fight but Jaguars take control

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Out-of-favour West Indies opener Kieran Powell hit a solid

half-century but his Leeward Islands Hurricanes struggled against two-time reigning champions Guyana Jaguars on the rain-hit second day of their second round Regional Four-Day clash here yesterday.

Replying to Jaguars’ first innings of 293, the hosts closed on 157 for nine – still 136 runs adrift heading into the penultimate day at Warner Park.

The left-handed Powell played a captain’s hand, carving out a well-compiled top score of 79, his 23rd first class half-century.

He faced 191 deliveries in nearly 4-1/2 hours at the crease and struck five fours and a six before he was seventh out, caught and bowled by left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie after being deceived in flight.

Jeremiah Louis, batting at number eight, was unbeaten on 23 but was just one of three batsmen to reach double figures.

Motie did the damage, claiming three for 43 while left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer picked up two for 22.

Resuming the day on four without loss, Hurricanes made slow progress as they battled rain interruptions which accounted for the loss of 90 minutes all told.

Montcin Hodge fell in the day’s third over for eight with the score on 15 and Akeem Saunders followed with the score on 37, lbw offering no shot to seamer Chris Barnwell for seven.

Powell was then forced to carry the burden of the innings with no support and he did so admirably, reaching his half-century in style by clearing the ropes at long-off with Motie.

Scoreboard

JAGUARS 1st Innings 293

HURRICANES 1st Innings

(four without loss)

*K Powell c and b Motie 79

M Hodge c Johnson b Reifer 8

A Saunders lbw b Barnwell 7

C Hughes c wkp Bramble b Reifer 1

N Bonner run out 13

+J Hamilton lbw b Permaul 4

R Cornwall c Johnson b Permaul 8

J Louis not out 23

H Walsh c Barnwell b Motie 0

G Tonge not out 3

Q Boatswain c Hetmyer b Joseph 6

Extras (lb1, w3, nb1) 5

TOTAL (9 wkts, 76.2 overs) 157

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-37, 3-44, 4-69,

5-92, 6-109, 7-138, 8-142, 9-156.

Bowling: Joseph 14.2-3-26-1 (nb1),

Motie 17-5-43-3, Permaul 24-6-44-1,

Reifer 10-5-22-2, Barnwell 11-3-21-1.

Position: Hurricanes trail by 136 runs with one wicket intact.

Toss: Hurricanes.

Umpires: G Brathwaite, P Gustard.