Novel Beginner’s Golf Tournament on today at Lusignan Golf Club

Brainchild of golfer Parmanand Max Persaud, and accelerated by golfer Patanjalee Per Persaud, today, there will be a first ever of its kind Beginner’s Golf tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club.

Seven business agencies will send four employees each to compete for 1st – 3rdplace Best Net, a Best Gross, a Longest Drive, and a Nearest to The Pin prize. Most of the competitors would never have played golf before, so learning and competing at the same time is bound to be a great deal of fun and excitement.

Tee-off time is 10:00 a.m. and the competitors will play 6 or 9 holes, rather than the 18 normally played in tournaments. Nonetheless, competition is anticipated to be keen between the representatives of the different agencies.

It is the Golf Club’s expectation and desire that the experience will prompt many of the competitors and even their administrators to become involved in the game of golf by becoming members subsequently. Companies competing are Auto Fashion, Choke Service Station, CIDI Inc., Courts, Nauth’s Motor Spares, Prem’s Electrical, Regal Stationery.

The event, which will also be a sort of inter-Company family fun day, will have beverages, snacks, cutters and possibly even bar-be-cue chicken on sale.