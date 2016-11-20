Latest update November 20th, 2016 12:55 AM

Malone guides Floodlight to victory over 4R

Opener Ramo Malone struck a fine century to guide Floodlight to a seven-wicket victory over 4R when the teams collided in a 20-over softball fixture on Friday night at Demerara Cricket Club.

Man-of-the-match Ramo Malone (left) accepts his prize from Eric Plumer in the presence of his team mates.

Malone struck 105 and shared in a 120-run opening stand with Patrick Khan as Floodlight successfully chased 268, ending on 269-3 in 19.3 overs.
Malone who was named man-of-the-match hammered four fours and 10 sixes while Khan who made 72 hit five fours and seven sixes. Imtiaz Baksh supported with 22 not out while Richard Persaud got 13.
Earlier, 4R skipper Ricky Deonarain hammered an even century to give his team a decent total after they were reduced to 25-3. Deonarain shared in crucial sixth-wicket partnership of 110 with Yunnis Yusuf to steady the innings. Deonarain clobbered seven fours and nine maximums before he retired. Yusuf struck three fours and fours sixes in scoring 57 while other useful contributions came from Richie Deonarain 21, William Plumer 17 and Khalid Baksh 16. Petamber Persaud had 3-29 and Jailall Deodass 2-26. The game was sponsored by Trophy Stall. (Zaheer Mohamed)

