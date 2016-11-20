GuyanaNRA marksmen battle again today at Timehri Ranges

Latest update November 20th, 2016 12:55 AM

The Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) is set to continue competitive shooting at

the Timehri Rifle Ranges after resuming target hitting over the past two weekends.
The reigning Caribbean Long Range champions have been busy over the past two weekends and as rivalry heats up, today’s action is expected to be keen with the likes of Ransford Goodluck, Fullbore Captain Mahendra Persaud, Lennox Braithwaite and Dylan Fields (Vice Captain) all coming into their own.
Winners of the past two weeks of Recorded Shoots were Persaud and Goodluck, respectively.
Persaud, who missed the first Record Shoot won on Sunday last by dropping just one point for the three ranges as he totaled 104 points and 6 V-bulls as a result of shooting a possible each at the 300 and 500 yards ranges.
Ransford Goodluck, who won the first Record Shoot one week earlier, fell behind his Captain by just a single point, totaling 103 points and 10 V-bulls with Lennox Braithwaite one point back in third with 102 points and 8 V-bulls.
Goodluck, in winning the first competition did so by a single point ahead of Braithwaite, 101.9 to 100.5. Vice -Captain Fields placed third. With the recent cutting of trees in the vicinity of the ranges, the wind conditions have changed somewhat.
The experienced marksmen had to adjust quickly to the changing winds at the 900 yards ranges as it was not what they were accustomed to underlining the high caliber of competitive shooters in Guyana.

13-Nov                                 Record Shoot
Name                          300      600      600      Total
Mahendra Persaud          35.3     35.2     34.1     104.6
Ransford Goodluck        34.2     34.4     35.4     103.10
Lennox Braithwaite        35.3     34.2     33.3     102.8
Dylan Fields                       33.1     32.1     32.2     97.4
Sherwin Filicien               33.2     31.2     30.1     94.5
Dane Blair                           31.1     31.3     27.0     89.4
Roberto Tewari               29.1     26.0     32.2     87.3

6-Nov                                  Record Shoot
Name                          300      600      900      Total
Ransford Goodluck        34.4     34.4     33.1     101.9
Lennox Braithwaite        34.1     33.1     33.3     100.5
Dylan Fields                       33.3     32.2     34.3     99.8
Sherwin Filicien               33.3     34.0     30.0     97.3
Dane Blair                          29.1     30.0     30.1     89.2
Roberto Tewari              27.3     29.0     21.0     77.3
Everal Nelson                  29.0     25.0     18.1     72.1

