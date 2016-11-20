GuyanaNRA marksmen battle again today at Timehri Ranges

Persaud and Goodluck win Record Shoots



The Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) is set to continue competitive shooting at

the Timehri Rifle Ranges after resuming target hitting over the past two weekends.

The reigning Caribbean Long Range champions have been busy over the past two weekends and as rivalry heats up, today’s action is expected to be keen with the likes of Ransford Goodluck, Fullbore Captain Mahendra Persaud, Lennox Braithwaite and Dylan Fields (Vice Captain) all coming into their own.

Winners of the past two weeks of Recorded Shoots were Persaud and Goodluck, respectively.

Persaud, who missed the first Record Shoot won on Sunday last by dropping just one point for the three ranges as he totaled 104 points and 6 V-bulls as a result of shooting a possible each at the 300 and 500 yards ranges.

Ransford Goodluck, who won the first Record Shoot one week earlier, fell behind his Captain by just a single point, totaling 103 points and 10 V-bulls with Lennox Braithwaite one point back in third with 102 points and 8 V-bulls.

Goodluck, in winning the first competition did so by a single point ahead of Braithwaite, 101.9 to 100.5. Vice -Captain Fields placed third. With the recent cutting of trees in the vicinity of the ranges, the wind conditions have changed somewhat.

The experienced marksmen had to adjust quickly to the changing winds at the 900 yards ranges as it was not what they were accustomed to underlining the high caliber of competitive shooters in Guyana.

13-Nov Record Shoot

Name 300 600 600 Total

Mahendra Persaud 35.3 35.2 34.1 104.6

Ransford Goodluck 34.2 34.4 35.4 103.10

Lennox Braithwaite 35.3 34.2 33.3 102.8

Dylan Fields 33.1 32.1 32.2 97.4

Sherwin Filicien 33.2 31.2 30.1 94.5

Dane Blair 31.1 31.3 27.0 89.4

Roberto Tewari 29.1 26.0 32.2 87.3

6-Nov Record Shoot

Name 300 600 900 Total

Ransford Goodluck 34.4 34.4 33.1 101.9

Lennox Braithwaite 34.1 33.1 33.3 100.5

Dylan Fields 33.3 32.2 34.3 99.8

Sherwin Filicien 33.3 34.0 30.0 97.3

Dane Blair 29.1 30.0 30.1 89.2

Roberto Tewari 27.3 29.0 21.0 77.3

Everal Nelson 29.0 25.0 18.1 72.1