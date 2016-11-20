Guyana Draughts Association Annual Hamper tourney set for next Sunday

The Guyana Draughts Association Annual Hamper tournament is set for next Sunday 27th November. The games would be played inside the compound of the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue G/town. This Annual competition is an initiative of the President of the Association Mr. Jiaram. Jiaram said that once sponsorship is available this annual event will continue. He further said that this game is a treat for draught players at this festive time since draughts do not attract valuable prizes during the year.

The game would be played on the 100 square boards. Starting time is 10:00am and draught players are reminded to be on time for the draw. Entrance fee is $500 per player. The top five players would receive hampers

Brans Security Service, Sol Guyana Inc, Noble House Seafoods, Farfan & Mendez and A. Ahmad Hydraulics Mc Doom have so far contributed to the event. A few others are to come on board shortly.

All draught players countrywide are invited to participate in the tournament. Contact can be made with Mr. Jiaram on tel. 614-6671 or 216-0100.