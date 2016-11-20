As Opposition seeks replacement…GECOM’s boss leads CARICOM elections observers to Haiti

A Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Elections Observer Mission (CEOM) being led by the

Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Dr. Steve Surujbally is currently in Haiti conducting initial assessments of critical elements of the presidential and legislative electoral process.

This development comes days after the Main Parliamentary Opposition, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), raised concerns over the Chairman’s decision to activate a 90-day Annual Vacation Leave (AVL) resulting in GECOM meetings being stalled.

These meetings, according to the Party’s General Secretary and former Security Minister, Clement Rohee, are of importance. He highlighted that one of the matters to be discussed pertains to the on-going continuous registration.

He had disclosed, also, that letters were written by members of GECOM to Dr. Surujbally insisting that the meetings be held to discuss matters of strategic importance to the work of the Commission.

Rohee said that approaches will be made at the appropriate Constitutional level to discuss the terms of engagement which will have to be embarked upon in order to appoint a new Chairman of GECOM in accordance with the letter and spirit of Article 161 of the Constitution of Guyana.

Further, Rohee said that the Party was “reliably informed” that Dr. Surujbally will demit office on

November 30, 2016.

Meanwhile, according to the CARICOM website, the Dr. Surujbally-led team arrived in the French-speaking CARICOM Member State last Wednesday to assess the pre-election environment. Haitians are expected to cast their ballots today.

In a preliminary statement released on Friday, the Mission said it has requested meetings with key stakeholders including Haiti’s Prime Minister, the Head of the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) of Haiti, representatives of civil society and other observer groups to listen to their expectations and concerns on the electoral process.

On Election Day, the CARICOM Electoral Observer Mission will assess procedures including the punctual opening of polling stations; the availability of election materials, officials and party agents; the accommodation of the differently-abled; the behaviour of crowds in the immediate vicinity of Polling Stations and security features.

The team which includes six experienced practitioners of elections management from Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago, as well as two members of staff of the CARICOM Secretariat, will spend eight days observing Haiti’s electoral processes.