Latest update November 20th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Five years later, $558M access road to CJIA still incomplete

Nov 20, 2016 News 0

A project to construct a three-kilometer access road to the Cheddi Jagan International

Another 15 years to complete? – The construction of this 4-lane access road leading to CJIA, Timehri, was awarded about five years ago to BK International. It remains incomplete with works seemingly abandoned.

Another 15 years to complete? – The construction of this 4-lane access road leading to CJIA, Timehri, was awarded about five years ago to BK International. It remains incomplete with works seemingly abandoned.

Airport, Timehri, is still to be completed despite starting almost five years ago.
Several sections of the new road, which was contracted out to BK International, remain blocked with barriers and unopened to traffic.
The $558M contract was awarded in 2011 and was supposed to be part of a bigger project for a four-lane highway between the airport and the city.
It is unclear what the hold-up for the project is, This project was started under the previous administration.
The Coalition Government has said very little about what is happening.
According to past news reports, BK in 2014 had taken media outlets on a tour of the access road project which is supposed to start at the Timehri junction where the police station is to the airport.
BK complained then that the delay was because GTT was still to remove some cables and poles.
B.K had lamented that the utilities companies were to be blamed for the slow work.

More in this category

Sports

Hope hundred in vain as Windies share points

Hope hundred in vain as Windies share points

Nov 20, 2016

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Shai Hope’s maiden one-day hundred proved in vain as West Indies amazingly squandered an ideal opportunity for a second straight win in the Tri-Nations Series, by...
Read More
Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Final…St. Angela’s versus St. Agnes ‘Big Show’ on today

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Final…St....

Nov 20, 2016

Wave of international talent coming for DMW Festival

Wave of international talent coming for DMW...

Nov 20, 2016

FARFAN & MENDES JUNIOR TOURNAMENT 2016…Shomari Wiltshire halts Alex Cheeks good run

FARFAN & MENDES JUNIOR TOURNAMENT...

Nov 20, 2016

Powell leads Hurricanes fight but Jaguars take control

Powell leads Hurricanes fight but Jaguars take...

Nov 20, 2016

Malone guides Floodlight to victory over 4R

Malone guides Floodlight to victory over 4R

Nov 20, 2016

Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival …GCC teams hungry for more success

Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival …GCC...

Nov 20, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • THE GUNLESS SOCIETY

    The President may be right, but for the wrong reasons. Less guns in society, whether legal or illegal, should lead,... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch