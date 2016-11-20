Five years later, $558M access road to CJIA still incomplete

Latest update November 20th, 2016 12:55 AM
A project to construct a three-kilometer access road to the Cheddi Jagan International
Airport, Timehri, is still to be completed despite starting almost five years ago.
Several sections of the new road, which was contracted out to BK International, remain blocked with barriers and unopened to traffic.
The $558M contract was awarded in 2011 and was supposed to be part of a bigger project for a four-lane highway between the airport and the city.
It is unclear what the hold-up for the project is, This project was started under the previous administration.
The Coalition Government has said very little about what is happening.
According to past news reports, BK in 2014 had taken media outlets on a tour of the access road project which is supposed to start at the Timehri junction where the police station is to the airport.
BK complained then that the delay was because GTT was still to remove some cables and poles.
B.K had lamented that the utilities companies were to be blamed for the slow work.
