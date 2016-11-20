FARFAN & MENDES JUNIOR TOURNAMENT 2016…Shomari Wiltshire halts Alex Cheeks good run

The Guyana Squash Association in collaboration with its number one corporate sponsor

Digicel annual Farfan & Mendes Junior Squash Tournament at the Georgetown Club Inc. squash courts continued on Friday with several keenly contested encounters.

Play on day 3 with matches in all nine categories which are being contested, saw in category A Alex Cheeks impressive run came to an end when he lost in four games to Shomari Wiltshire. Shomari won the first game 11 – 6, but Alex won the second game in identical fashion 11 – 6. Shomari then won a close third game 11 – 9 and closed out the match with an 11 – 7 win in the fourth game.

In category B Rebecca Low and Samuel Ince-Carvalhal had a ding dong tussle with Rebecca eventually winning the match by three games to one. Samuel won the first game 11 – 6 and at 10 – 8 game ball in the second it seemed as if a major upset was in the making. However, Rebecca won the next four points to take the second game 12 – 10 and then closed out the match with wins in both the third and fourth games 11 – 6. Makeda Harding outplayed Maya Collins winning in straight games 11 – 3, 11 – 6, 11 – 7.

In category C Demetrius De Abreu had a comfortable win over Lucas Jonas 11 – 6, 11 – 5,

11 – 3, while Michael Alphonso had to work a little harder against Ethan Jonas but also won in three games, 11 – 9, 11 – 6, 11 – 7.

In category D Madison Fernandes and Abosaide Cadogan went the full five games with Madison eventually prevailing in the fifth. Madison won the first game 11 – 9 and then won the second game 11 – 7. Abosaide then bounced back to win the third game 11 – 8 and then took the fourth 11 – 5. The fifth game went back and forth and at nine all it was anybody’s game to win but Madison won the next two points and the match by three games to two. In the other match in this category Kirsten Gomes easily outplayed her cousin Jason Gomes winning 11 – 5, 11 – 5, 11 – 5.

Results in each of the categories were as follows:

Category I

Noah Rahaman beat Jared Saul 11-6, 11-5

Dhiren Persaud defeated Malia Maikoo 11-7, 11- 7

Aishani Persaud beat Joshua Verwey Saul 11-7, 17 – 15

Category H

Elan Rahaman beat Lucas Persaud 11- 7, 11 – 8

Rayad Boyce beat Rayden Persaud 6 – 11, 11 – 8, 12 – 10

Category G

Beau Fernandes beat Osmond Mack 11 – 8, 8 – 11, 11 – 7

Teija Edwards beat Isabella Ramjohn 11 – 8, 3 – 11, 11 – 8

Category F

Mikhail Persaud beat Liam Carpenter 4 – 11, 11 – 6, 11 – 7

Nicholas Verwey beat Chad De Abreu 12 – 10, 9 – 11, 11 – 5

Louis da Silva defeated Shiloh Asregado 11 – 3, 11 – 3

Category E

Zachary Persaud beat Nathan Rahaman 11 – 7, 11 – 8

Zachary Persaud beat Haley Carpenter 11 – 4, 11 – 5

Category D

Madison Fernandes beat Abosaide Cadogan 11 – 9, 11 – 7, 8 – 11, 5 – 11, 11 – 9

Kirsten Gomes beat Jason Gomes 11 – 5, 11 – 5, 11 – 5

Category C

Demetrius De Abreu beat Lucas Jonas 11 – 6, 11 – 5, 11 – 3

Michael Alphonso beat Ethan Jonas 11 – 9, 11 – 6, 11 – 7

Category B

Makeda Harding beat Maya Collins 11 – 3, 11 – 6, 11 – 7

Rebecca Low defeated Samuel Ince- Carvalhal 6 – 11, 12 – 10, 11 – 6, 11 – 6

Category A

Shomari Wiltshire defeated Alex Cheeks 11 – 6, 6 – 11, 11 – 9, 11 – 7

Matches then continued on the morning of day 4 and the results are as follows:

Category I

Aishani Persaud beat Jared Saul 11- 8, 4 – 11, 11 – 6

Jared Saul beat Joshua Verwey 11 – 8, 12 – 10

Aishani Persaud beat Malia Maikoo 11 – 5, 12 – 10

Joshua Verwey beat Grant Fernandes 14 – 12, 11 – 5

Dhiren Persaud beat Grant Fernandes 11 – 6, 13 – 11

Dhiren Persaud defeated Jared Saul 11 – 7, 12 – 10

Noah Rahaman beat Malia Maikoo 8 – 11, 13 – 11, 12 – 10

Category H

Rayden Persaud beat Lucas Persaud 15 – 13, 11 – 8

Elan Rahaman defeated Rayad Boyce 11 – 4, 15 – 17, 11 – 3

Category G

Jahcinta Adams beat Beau Fernandes 11 – 6, 12 – 14, 11 – 7

Category F

Mikhail Persaud beat Shiloh Asregado 11 – 4, 11 – 3

Louis Da Silva beat Chad De Abreu 9 – 11, 11 – 5, 11 – 4

Nicholas Verwey defeated Liam Carpenter 11 – 8, 11 – 6

Category E

James Mekdeci defeated Mohyryan Baksh 7 – 11, 11 – 8, 12 – 10

Haley Carpenter defeated Nathan Rahaman 12 – 10, 11 – 6

Paige Fernandes beat Nathan Rahaman 11 – 6, 11 – 2

Mohyryan Baksh beat Haley Carpenter 11 – 4, 11 – 3

Category C

Michael Alphonso defeated Lucas Jonas 13 – 11, 11 – 8, 11 – 7

Ethan Jonas beat Demetrius De Abreu 11 – 4, 11 – 5, 3 – 11, 11 – 8

Category B

Makeda Harding beat Gianni Carpenter 11 – 7, 11 – 8, 7 – 11, 10 – 12, 11 – 5

Today is the final day and the various finals are set to commence from 11:00am.