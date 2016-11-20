Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Final…St. Angela’s versus St. Agnes ‘Big Show’ on today

-W/ Ruimveldt tackle St. Pius for third place

By Rawle Welch

The word on the street is that today’s Courts Pee Wee Schools Football final is the ‘Big Show’ of this age group and a large turnout is anticipated, at the Banks DIH ground, Thirst Park.

The final pits defending champion St. Angela’s versus neighbours St. Agnes in what has bragging rights as the centerpiece of the showdown.

Before that however, is the clash between 2013 champion St. Pius and West Ruimveldt for third place and this too promises to provide fans with a taster to the main course which starts at 15:00hrs.

In the final, St. Angela’s will most likely start as favourites judging from their earlier performances which was categorised as the most impressive of all the teams by most pundits.

Their attacking prowess has been the highlight of the tournament so far save and except for their semi-final clash against St. Pius which saw them scrape a narrow 1-0 win.

On the other hand, they are also very good defensively as seen in the same encounter, having defended that slim lead for the duration of the encounter.

Once again, leading marksman Seon Cato is expected to take charge of their offensive exploits and his supporting cast of Antwoine Vincent, Antonio McArthur and Omarie Nelson are poised to add further potency to their attack.

By now, everyone knows that St. Agnes strength is in their backline, having conceded just one goal in the campaign so far which resulted in their only loss to Redeemer and this forceful characteristic is expected to be on full display in the final.

They withstood a barrage of attacking forays in their semi-final clash against West Ruimveldt, before a late goal secured their ambition to vie for the title.

Another strong feature of their game is the fact that they are not intimidated by ‘big’ names and have already been labeled giant killers, knocking off all the favoured teams en route to the final.

Nikhail Carter and David Xavier have been the lynchpins of nearly all of their victories and are predicted to lead their charge for the title.

The forecast points to a riveting finale to bring the curtains down on a tournament that has been embraced by football stakeholders and this is also seen as a crucial module for the sport’s development in the country.

The encounter between South Georgetown giants West Ruimveldt and St. Pius is another battle for bragging rights with the latter holding that swagger due to them being 2013 champions.

However, West Ruimveldt have had a very good tournament; they’ve played with consistency throughout and will no doubt be aiming to quash that recognition.

The players in whose hands it will be to change the outlook are Kevin Mentis, Tyrese Jeffrey, Kenneth Gordon and Taffrel McAllister.

To ensure that the status quo remains, St. Pius will be hoping that Dwayne Baptiste and Kaden Wellington continue their form.

Before these two encounters, the fight for final positioning of teams will take place from 11:00 hrs.

Apart from platinum sponsor Courts Guyana Inc., beverage giants Banks DIH has been a very supportive ally in helping to make the event a success.

Parents and fans are being urged to come out and see the future stars of the sport for free.