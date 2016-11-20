Bribe passing, people dying and top cops fighting

De police under pressure. At least some of dem put demself under pressure. Dem create so much pressure that dem can’t even manage a proper traffic arrangement. That cause a young man to get kill pun de road last Friday.

Couple of dem people join de wuk fuh lock up people and de next thing you know is that dem leffing de wuk fuh go and run wid de very people dem got to lock up.

Last week, every two person who get lock up, one was a policeman who lef de wuk. Things meet de stage when one get shoot and one get lock up. This is old news according to dem boys. Dem seh people who live in Berbice know bout corruption.

Dem boys know bout de man who think he is a woman who come from de States. He buy over de whole police force so till a senior rank go to de airport to pick up de man and carry he back to de airport when he was ready to lef after he arrange wid people to kill a man.

De man spend money like water and that is wha ketch de police. He even buy a policeman who was he friend and companion in more ways than one.

And while all that confusion and corruption going on, Seeall and Ram deh fighting. Seeall want to revoke licence and revoke promotion. He got he friends. Ram got friends too and de police at de bottom watching and wondering if dem can tek a chance.

De two of dem talk mattie name and things falling down. De people who throw mess pun Freddie seh dem got friends too and dem know who can hide evidence.

Rum Jattan deh pun de other side and he can’t even hear wha going on. He tell dem boys that he and all got to fight because people want tek de top post in de party just like wha happening in de police force.