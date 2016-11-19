Weatherspoon is top Guyanese at WICUA exams

Latest update November 19th, 2016 12:55 AM
Kareen Weatherspoon amassed 86 marks to be the leading Guyanese candidate at the recent West Indies Cricket Umpires Association final written examination.
The WICUA has extended congratulations to all successful candidates and noted that there has been a record 100% passes which is an achievement.
Congratulations are also extended to all the trainers who put out tremendous efforts in preparing the candidates.
There was a tie for the highest mark of 91%: Roger Pittiman – Canada and Imran Khan – United States of America, while the next highest mark of 89% was achieved by Vicki Laura Daniel of Trinidad & Tobago. Below is the full result.
Meanwhile, the Guyana Cricket Umpires Council would like to congratulate its successful candidates and wished them well in the future.
