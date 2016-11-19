Stage of Champions bodybuilding contest on tonight at Theatre Guild

Bodybuilding fans locally will be in for a treat tonight as athletes from Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Anguilla and Barbados battle for supremacy in the inaugural ‘Stage of Champions’ body building contest at

the Theatre Guild, Parade Street, Kingston.

The competition is being sanctioned by the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) and speaking at the launching yesterday at the Guyana Olympic House, GABBFF President Kevon Bess welcomed the initiative and said it will provide local athletes with a higher level of competition since they will be competing with overseas counterparts. He added that in light of Guyana’s recent success at the CAC games it is only fitting that they end the year on a high and feels such contests will motivate the athletes.

In an invited comment, Roger Boyce of Barbados said it is a step in the right direction because our athletes need more competition of this magnitude which will help them to prepare for the higher levels. He stated that while they brought a small team this year his athletes are well prepared and is confident they will do well on stage.

Milton Haynes of Suriname stated they have had consecutive competitions so they are well prepared for the contest. He pointed out that this competition is important for them since they were absent for a number of years from the Caribbean competition. Haynes said they take their training seriously and feels they will give a good account of themselves. Suriname top bodybuilder Koese Soepe, who competed in Europe as well as in the Arnold Classics, will lead their challenge.

Guyana will depend on the likes of Zalim Bacchus, Julio Sinclair, Emmerson Campbell and Stephon Yannick Grimes for glory; top ranked Kerwin Clarke has opted to rest.

Admission is $2000 and show time is 19:00hrs. (Zaheer Mohamed)