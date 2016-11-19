Poor traffic management leads to KN staffer’s death

Just five months after Kaieteur News lost one of its most valued staff members, Dale Andrews, it is now forced to suffer the loss of another beloved colleague, 27-year-old Harry Brijmohan.

Brijmohan met with a tragic accident around 06:40 hrs yesterday at Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Brijmohan, of New Providence Housing Scheme, EBD, was heading south on the East Bank Public Road on his motorcycle, when he collided head-on with a car that was heading in the opposite direction on the eastern carriageway, which during the morning rush hour is converted from a two-way thoroughfare into a single lane.

Persons familiar with this arrangement have lamented about the haphazard traffic management that exists during rush hour would eventually lead to something disastrous.

The Kaieteur News staffer’s death is unfortunately the result of the madness that unfolds during the 90-minute period when the third lane is made available to city-bound traffic.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a press release said that due to the heavy congestion in the morning, vehicles are allowed to proceed north on the western side of the eastern carriageway of the EBD Public Road.

Brijmohan was allegedly heading south on his motor cycle, bearing registration number CG 5075 between the two lanes of vehicles that were proceeding north and south respectively, when he swerved into the oncoming traffic and collided with the right front of a motorcar, PPP 7887.

As a result of the impact, the cyclist fell on the roadway. He was picked up in an unconscious condition and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he later succumbed after sustaining severe head injuries and broken bones.

Brijmohan’s fiancée, Zena Henry, in an interview yesterday, said that she was at home when Kaieteur News’ Editor-in-Chief, Adam Harris, called and informed her that the young man had met with an accident and that she should go to the hospital.

She explained that when she got to the hospital, her fiancée who had kissed and told her goodbye before he left home to go to work, was lying on a bed in an unconscious state with tubes connected to his body and attached to a machine.

As Henry and other relatives gathered in front of the hospital, patiently waiting for doctors to stabilize him, they were informed of his death.

In a Facebook post, a heartbroken Henry described her partner as a jovial person and described him as the balance in her life.

“My heart is naked and broken. I am down, but for the blessed time you were here. You were my balance, the lively side of me and I will always love you.”

POOR TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT ON THE EBD PUBLIC ROAD

During peak hours in the morning, traffic ranks would usually open the East Bank roadway, from the Demerara Harbour Bridge to Rahaman’s Park to three lanes in order to facilitate the flow of the city-bound traffic – this includes one lane on the eastern carriageway.

While this move in some way assists with the flow of vehicular traffic heading to the city, it is becoming increasingly hazardous to motorists since there is no form of proper traffic management or even visible indicators to guide the thousands of drivers that traverse the busy roadway.

There are no cones separating the two lanes on the eastern carriageway and this often confuses drivers since they do not know when the opposite lanes start and when that rearrangement ends. Also, this can pose a problem for persons who are unfamiliar with this move.

As in the case with Brijmohan, he was probably not aware that the eastern carriageway had already opened up to two-lane traffic and decided to switch lanes when he lost his life.

Up to press time, a female driver was in police custody.