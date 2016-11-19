One engineer run from de Waterfall boss man

If is one thing that people got to look out for is dem engineer who does supervise government contracts. If de government building a village road it got to get an engineer to determine how much sand, how much stone and how much bitumen de contractor got to use.

When dem boys see de road break up in a few weeks dem never blame de contractor. Dem know that de engineer was into racket wid de government. Dem see how things use to work. People get extra pay even before dem do any wuk and dem who wuk do a lick and a promise. Before you know it, de road break down.

That is why when dem bys hear bout de engineer name Shemroy dem had to check to see how he passing work. He is de man who got to check wha de contractor do and agree top payment. Dem boys seh that he pass a wuk that de contractor didn’t even do. Now dem got de Auditor General writing how much money de government pay out and who get over pay.

Dem boys see this overseer wukking in Nandy Park. At last de powers that be decide to fix de road. Wid Shemroy supervising dem boys know that laugh deh. So said, so done. Shemroy tun up to de job one day. He see a house and he ask who live deh because in front of this house was de wuss road.

Dem boys still looking fuh him. From de time he hear is de Waterfalls boss man house, he lef de street. He supervising by remote control.

Dem boys also watching how all of a sudden business getting split in black business and coolie business and Chinee business. Shemroy belong to one of dem business. He business is to mek a dollar even if de job ain’t got money.

Business is a thing that can only do one way. That is why de Georgetown Chamber got everybody. Now dem boys hearing bout another chamber. It mek dem remember a bank that was suppose to be a black people bank.

Talk half and watch out fuh smart people.