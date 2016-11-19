Nagamootoo says Jagdeo is suffering from “anti-nagamania”

For several months the Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, spoke openly about his view of Prime

Minister Moses Nagamootoo. He said that the PM is not performing any effective functions among other things.

The Prime Minister, however, said that he believes the opposition leader is suffering from an overdose of “anti-nagamania”. He made this comment at his party’s bi-weekly press conference yesterday when asked to respond to Jagdeo’s persistent commentary and taunting.

The AFC Vice-Chairman said that the ‘disease’ may soon see the former head of state going crazy. “He runs around in the corridors (of Parliament) just muttering to himself Nagamootoo, Nagamootoo, Nagamootoo, Nagamootoo. So that’s anti-nagamania.”

The Prime Minister said that he does not think he can be associated with any of the comments made by Jagdeo.

“With regard to the discharging of the functions of the office of the Prime Minister, he would know what the

Prime Minister’s functions are but he chose to ignore that because his Prime Ministers chose to whittle away the image of the Prime Minister for political purposes.”

Nagamootoo said that Jagdeo is peeved because he had stripped away the powers held by him and colleagues of the niceties of office of a government.

“And he knows that, so he is trying to do his own stripping, he loves, of course, to strip me, and I suppose he has a reason for that.”

The Prime Minister said that, recently, he heard Jagdeo saying that he, Nagamootoo, attracts approximately $11.2M a month. Nagamootoo said that this claim is absolutely false. “He (Jagdeo) is an apostle of falsehood”.

Nagamootoo said that he chooses not to respond to Jagdeo since the opposition leader does have a function to play before the Congress of the PPP/C so as to create relevance around him.

At many of Jagdeo’s press conferences he has relentlessly said that Nagamootoo has been reduced to the functions of a junior Minister.

On other occasions Jagdeo described Nagamootoo as a powerless figurehead in the A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance for Change government. Jagdeo had even gone on to say that the Prime Minister is singing for his supper whereby he argues for his government when asked to do so.