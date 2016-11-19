Independence SC overcome Cultural CC

Independence SC defeated Cultural CC by five wickets when the West Demerara Cricket Association T20 tournament continued recently.

At Joe Vieira Park, Independence SC batted first and scored 148-7 with Sunil Ramdat getting 67; Keshram Seyhodan had 3-34. Cultural CC responded with 149-5 in 18 overs. Anthony Ifill got 56; N. Gopaul had 3-34.

Independence SC got the better of Rising Stars by 41 runs. Independence SC managed 170-4. Vikash Dhanriam struck 54 and Anand Bharat 34; Marvin Cheong had 2-22. Rising Stars were bowled out for 129 in 17.1 overs in reply. Chris Louis made 19; J. Hector had 2-29.

At Meten-Meer-Zorg, the hosts B team beat Zeeburg by five runs. The home team took first strike and managed 123-8. M. Reynolds cracked 20 as Richie Looknauth took 2-7, while Mark Jeffers and A. Azim had two each. Zeeburg made 199-8 in reply. Yetesh Dhanpaul scored 26, Looknauth 26 and Safraz karim 22 not out. I. Ivan claimed 3-15.

Meten- Meer-Zorg A team beat All Youths by 125 runs. MMZ A batted first and scored 170-5 with E. Christnauth scoring 52, S. Evans 35, J. Reynolds 25 and M. Nandkishore 20. R. Persaud had 2-15. All Youths were skittled for 45 in reply. Z. Haniff captured 4-16, Reynolds 3-13 and Looknauth Chinkoo 2-5.

At Canal No. 2 Mc Gill overcame Windsor Forest by 39 runs. Mc Gill took first knock and managed 156-5. Ronaldo Renee made 39, Balram Aaron 30 and Abdool Razack and Shefeek Deen 24 each. Dindyal Guyadeen had 2-10. Windsor Forest responded with 117-7. Avinash Ganesh got 30, Rohan Harrinarine 29 and Muneshwar Balgobin 25. Shafiek Deen snared 3-21 and Razack 2-8.