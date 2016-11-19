Head of US-based charity implicated in Berbice carpenter’s murder

-recently pledged $200M to Guyana’s needy

He’s donated money to the education of Guyanese students, recently pledged $200M annually to the country’s needy, and has promised to build a home for battered women and abused children.

He’s also been honored in Queens, New York, as a humanitarian and exceptional community leader.

But now 27-year-old US-based Guyanese, Marcus Bisram, has been implicated in the murder of 36-year-old carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt, whose body was found at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, on November 1, last.

Bisram is said to have been born in Berbice, but migrated to the US as a boy. He is the founder of the Marcus Brian Bisram Foundation.

Last April, Bisram visited Number 70 Village, Corentyne, and pledged $200M annually to the needy at Berbice.

Bisram has stated that he has been making donations to Guyana for the past seven years, through various non-profit organizations.

His foundation has also pledged to build a home in Berbice for battered women and homeless children.

During a ceremony at the Marriott Hotel last April, Bisram donated $672,000 to five Guyanese students from Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

According to a posting on Bisram’s website, the US-based Guyanese received a Citation of Honour from the Borough of Queens, New York. He was described in the citation as “an exceptional human being and community leader.”

Bisram’s website also has him posing with some high-ranking local politicians.

Calls yesterday to a number listed on Mr. Bisram’s website went unanswered.

Faiyaz Narinedatt’s battered body was found on the Number 70 Village, Corentyne on November1.

Initial reports had suggested that he was the victim of a hit-and-run accident.

But a few days ago, ranks from the Force’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) obtained a statement from an individual who claims that Narinedatt was beaten to death after rejecting the sexual advances of an overseas-based Guyanese.

They also have statements from two men who admitted to killing the carpenter and driving a vehicle over his body to stage a hit-and-run.

The suspects include two youths aged 17 and 18, and known as ‘Bruck Hand’ and ‘Cheese Mouth.’ The ages of the others range from 20 to 49. Some of the aliases were given as “Patchie’, ‘Lloydie’’Rado’ and ‘Zubir.’

The businessman who allegedly ordered the killing has reportedly returned overseas.

The case broke this week after ranks from the Force’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) took over the investigation.

The witness has reportedly told police that on the day of the murder, the overseas-based Guyanese had a party at his home and the victim, the eyewitness and a few other persons were present.

While the party was going on, the father of two went to the back of the yard to urinate, and the overseas-based Guyanese allegedly went behind him and allegedly started “feeling him up”.

Narinedatt allegedly responded by slapping and “chucking” the overseas-based Guyanese, who reportedly then ordered his friends to kill Narinedatt.

According to reports, the businessman told the men that he would ensure that they were not caught.

Several men reportedly then beat Narinedatt at the businessman’s premises. The victim was then taken to a roadway and beaten until he fell into a drain.

The men then took the seemingly unconscious carpenter by vehicle to Number 70 Village, Corentyne.

After dumping Narinedatt on the roadway, one of the men drove a vehicle over the carpenter.

The eyewitness’s statement is consistent with more than a dozen other reports that the family received from persons who called them anonymously.