GCA tourney on this weekend

Latest update November 19th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Georgetown Cricket Association Noble House Sea Foods second division two-day tournament continues this weekend with two matches.
GDF will travel to GNIC SC (Shannon Crawford and Andre Horry) and MYO will host Everest (Hortence Isaacs and Randy Latif). Matches start at 10:30 hrs today.
GCC will stay at home to DCC (Ryan Banwarie and Javed Persaud) in the lone NBS 40-over fixture at 10:30 hrs tomorrow.
VIJAYAWADA, India, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor returned to form and West Indies Women to their winning ways, as they rolled over India Women by six wickets in the opening Twenty20 International...
