GCA tourney on this weekend

The Georgetown Cricket Association Noble House Sea Foods second division two-day tournament continues this weekend with two matches.

GDF will travel to GNIC SC (Shannon Crawford and Andre Horry) and MYO will host Everest (Hortence Isaacs and Randy Latif). Matches start at 10:30 hrs today.

GCC will stay at home to DCC (Ryan Banwarie and Javed Persaud) in the lone NBS 40-over fixture at 10:30 hrs tomorrow.