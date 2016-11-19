GASA FINA clinic concludes

The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association FINA officials’ clinic which started last week Saturday, concluded Wednesday at the National Aquatic Centre Lilliendaal East Coast Demerara.

The clinic saw participants from Bartica, Berbice, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force and the five clubs of GASA Dorado, Dolphin, Sea Otters, Silver Sharks and Orca being taken through theory and practical sessions before being evaluated.

Certificates were issued at the end of the Clinic.