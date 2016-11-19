Latest update November 19th, 2016 12:55 AM

GASA FINA clinic concludes

Nov 19, 2016 Sports 0

The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association FINA officials’ clinic which started last week Saturday, concluded Wednesday at the National Aquatic Centre Lilliendaal East Coast Demerara.

Mr. Jose De Jesus of FINA (Centre), GASA head Ivan Persaud (sitting 2nd from left,)Vice President Ms Elke Rodrigues (sitting 3rd from right) and participants display their certificates.

The clinic saw participants from Bartica, Berbice, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force and the five clubs of GASA Dorado, Dolphin, Sea Otters, Silver Sharks and Orca being taken through theory and practical sessions before being evaluated.
Certificates were issued at the end of the Clinic.

