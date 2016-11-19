Fixtures drawn for BCCDA Inter Agency cricket 2016 cricket competition today

All is set for the seventh edition of the Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association (BCCDA) Corporate Business in Sports (CBIS) Inter-Agency Softball cricket tournament, fun day and exhibition cricket games, on today at the Rose Hall Community Center in Canje.

The fixtures have been drawn and an exciting and captivating day of cricket and fun is anticipated.

The launching which took place at the BCCDA office at Chapel Street; New Amsterdam saw nine teams being registered to participate – namely Hand in Hand, Ansa McAl Trading, Republic Bank Rosignol Branch, Republic Bank New Amsterdam Branch, Berbice Bridge Company (BBCI), Massy Trading, Olderndorf Carriers, Massy Industries and new comers Permaul Trading.

The fixtures will see –BBCI taking on Massy Industries followed by Oldendorff Carriers and Hand in Hand, then the match between Republic Bank New Amsterdam Branch and Ansa Mc AL Trading, while Massy Distributers will match skills with Permaul Trading in the final first round encounter. Republic Bank Rosignol Branch has drawn the bye.

The winning team with the highest score in the first round will draw the bye to the second. If more than one team has the same score then the team that loose the least wickets will advance. The teams are also expected to engage in 10/10 cricket, dominoes and other activities.

The aim of the event is to promote unity and fostering better working relationships between entities and the public.

The activities are expected to commence at 09:00 hrs and go way into the evening.

Patrons will have an opportunity to walk away with gate prizes. Massy Industries has donated a gas package that includes a gas stove, bottle, fittings and other accessories, while Massy Distribution has donated two food hampers.

All the funds raised from the project will go towards charity.

The winning team is expected to pocket $40,000 plus a trophy and medals. Second place will take home $20,000 plus a trophy and medals. Third and fourth place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 respectively plus a trophy and medals.

The man of the match will get $5,000 plus a trophy.

The defending champion is the Nand Persaud Group of Companies. (Samuel Whyte)