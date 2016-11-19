FARFAN & MENDES JUNIOR SQUASH TOURNAMENT…Alex Cheeks continues good showing, Shomari Wiltshire victorious

The Guyana Squash Association in collaboration with its number one corporate sponsor

Digicel is holding the annual Farfan & Mendes Junior Squash Tournament at the Georgetown Club Inc. squash courts.

Play continued on day 2 with matches in eight of the nine categories which are being contested. In category A, Alex Cheeks continued his impressive run of form when he came from behind to defeat Daniel Islam in another entertaining match. Daniel won a close first game 11 – 8 but Alex won the next two games fairly easily 11 – 5, 11 – 4. The fourth game went back and forth but eventually Alex got to match ball at 10 – 8, however Daniel was not giving up without a fight. He won the next two points to even the scores at ten all, then it was eleven all, then twelve all, but Alex secured the next two points to record a well deserved victory. In the other match in category A, Shomari Wiltshire proved to be too good for Anthony Islam winning 11- 4, 11 – 5, 11 – 3.

In category B Rebecca Low proved to be too strong for Maya Collins winning easily in straight games 11 – 2, 11 – 8, 11 – 3, while Samuel Ince-Carvalhal recorded his second win when he

outplayed Gianni Carpenter 11 – 5, 11 – 3, 11 – 5.

In category C, Demetrius De Abreu was too good for Dominic Collins winning easily 11 – 6, 11 – 5, 11 – 4, while in category D, Abosaide Cadogan was made to work hard in her match against Aliyah Persaud winning 11 – 1, 11 – 6, 11 – 9. Also in category D, Madison Fernandes defeated Jason Gomes also in straight games 13 – 11, 11 – 3, 11 – 1.

Results in each of the categories were as follows:

Category I

Aishani Persaud beat Noah Rahaman 8 – 11, 11-8, 11-9

Dhiren Persaud defeated Joshua Verwey 11-8, 11- 8

Grant Fernandes beat Jared Saul 8 – 11, 11-7, 11-7

Category G

Jahcinta Adams beat Osmond Mack 11 – 6, 11 – 3

Beau Fernandes beat Isabella Ramjohn 11 – 4, 11 – 2

Category F

Mikhail Persaud beat Chad De Abreu 11 – 7, 11 – 6

Louis Da Silva defeated Nicholas Verwey 11 – 6, 11 – 3

Liam Carpenter defeated Shiloh Asregado 8 – 11, 11 – 6, 11 – 3

Category E

Mohyryan Baksh beat Nathan Rahaman 11 – 5, 11 – 3

James Mekdeci beat Haley Carpenter 11 – 5, 11 – 1

Zach Persaud defeated Paige Fernandes 11 – 13, 11 – 5, 11 – 9

Category D

Abosaide Cadogan defeated Aliyah Persaud 11 – 1, 11 – 6, 11 – 9

Madison Fernandes beat Jason Gomes 13 – 11 – 3, 11 – 1

Category C

Demetrius De Abreu beat Dominic Collins 11 – 6, 11 – 5, 11 – 4

Category B

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal beat Gianni Carpenter 11 – 5, 11 – 3, 11 – 5

Rebecca Low defeated Maya Collins 11 – 2, 11 – 8, 11 – 3

Category A

Alex Cheeks beat Daniel Islam 8 – 11, 11 – 5, 11 – 4, 14 – 12

Shomari Wiltshire defeated Anthony Islam 11 – 4, 11 – 5, 11 – 3

Matches will continue from 6.00 pm this evening with the finals set to commence from 11.00 am tomorrow.