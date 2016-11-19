Entries for GSCL Inc close on November 21

Entries for the inaugural Georgetown Softball Cricket League Premier tournament will be closed on Monday and teams are asked to register.

Matches will be played next Friday November 27 across six venues in Georgetown. The competition will be contested in two categories with handsome prize monies at stake.

The Over 45-year-old category will see the inaugural champions $500,000 richer, while in the Open category the winning team will pocket $600,000.

Interested teams are required to pay an entrance fee of $40,000 while on match days they are also responsible for their own balls, meals and water.

According to Organising Secretary of the GSCL, Samuel Kingston the games will be played at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Everest Cricket Club, Carifesta Sports Complex, Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO), and GNIC grounds from 9:30h.

Kingston stated that all teams registering for the Over-45 category must submit photo identification preferably valid passports at least by November 18 for every member of their 15-man squad.

Registration will be done by contacting the GSCL at 69 Seafort Street, Campbellville or telephone 619-5103.

The tournament is receiving overwhelming support from Panama with HL Latino, Beifa Zona Libre, Quick and Mayo Zona Libre already on board. On the local scene, Elegance Jewellery and Pawn Shop, Ink Plus – The Computer Store and Crown Mining have all thrown their corporate support for the three-day event. So far for 2016, the Georgetown Softball Cricket League has successfully ran off the Digimax Softball Cup and the Regal Sports Competition, while another Regal Sports tournament is approaching the quarterfinals stage.