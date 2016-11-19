EBDCA quarterfinals on this weekend

Latest update November 19th, 2016 12:55 AM
The quarterfinals of the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association 50-over tournament have been set for this weekend. Today at Farm, Herstelling A will play Sandpipers and Eccles face Providence at Everest.
Tomorrow Farm will host North Soesdyke. Matches start at 09:30 hrs.
Nov 19, 2016VIJAYAWADA, India, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor returned to form and West Indies Women to their winning ways, as they rolled over India Women by six wickets in the opening Twenty20 International...
