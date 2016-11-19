Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival…Old Fort intensifying preparations

With prize monies expected to exceed over US$8,000, local teams participating this

year’s Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival are intensifying preparations ahead of the November 24 start.

The four-day Festival promises to be one of the most exciting to be staged since its inauguration in 2004 and is expected to include eight teams from overseas one of which is the Ball Washers from Washington in the USA that will be making its debut in the event, while teams from Canada and Trinidad and Tobago are also anticipated to participate.

One local team that is hard at training right now is Old Fort and they have been going through their paces under the watchful eyes of Coach Dwayne Alleyne, at the National Gymnasium.

Old Fort has been knocking on the door for sometime in the Men’s Division, but always seem to disappoint and this according to members of the squad has to change.

The team is loaded with talent with the Simon brothers Aderemi and Askofu, Jason De Santos, John Abrahams, Dwight Sullivan, Christopher Low-Koan and Anthony Cole some of those who’re expected to play crucial roles in the team’s quest for top honours.

Jael Gaskin and Stefan Sprosta are members of the young brigade that has been improving leaps and bounds and they’ve already proven to be match winners, so much is expected of them.

Meanwhile, the winners of the Men’s and Women’s categories will receive US $3,000 each with the runner-up teams to get US$500, while the Vets winners will collect US$500 and runners-up prizes.

The annual event which is being staged for the twelfth time will be played from November 24-27, at the National Gymnasium and according to the GHB President over seventeen teams are confirmed to participate.

The sponsors on board are Demerara Distillers Ltd under its Diamond Mineral Water brand, Ansa McAl’s Carib Beer brand.

The National Sports Commission is also in support of the Festival.